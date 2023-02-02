Will there be a Black Panther 3? Letitia Wright Gives Promising Sequel Update

After the success of Wakanda Forever, Letitia Wright gives a hopeful response to fans asking if Black Panther 3 is happening, but it might be further out than we are hoping for.

Last we heard about Black Panther 3 was from Wakanda Forever's producer, Nate Moore. He previously shared how they've "floated around" ideas for a third film. However, the decision on whether Marvel Studios develop another Black Panther movie in the MCU depends on "how audiences receive" the second movie.

Considering Black Panther 2 made $841.3 Million at the worldwide box office with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, it's safe to assume Disney and audiences alike have received Wakanda Forever very well.

With Wakanda Forever's Disney+ release now behind them, Letitia Wright has given a promising response for the sequel.

Will There Be Another Black Panther Movie?

Marvel Studios

Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright gave the world an update on if Black Panther 3 will happen on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

When asked if fans could expect to see a sequel, the newly minted superhero herself told Variety that "[she] think[s] it's already in the works", but that the team "need a little bit of a break" before working on the next film in the Black Panther franchise.

"I think it's already in the works. You know we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out, and just everybody just coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break. We need to regroup and Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab. so it's going to take awhile, but [I'm] really excited for you guys to see that."

When asked if it truly is a done deal, Wright responded that she "believe[s] that good words manifest," possibly indicating that another installment isn't for sure yet:"

"I mean I always try to do positive words and positive thinking, and I believe that good words manifest. So I'm manifesting a 'Black Panther 3'—why not?

As for if director Ryan Coogler would come back to direct the next Black Panther movie, Coogler slyly remarked that "as long as folks will have [him]," he'd do more projects set in Wakanda.

When Will Fans See More of Wakanda?

Marvel Studios

While we wait for an official word on Black Panther 3, Marvel Studios does have plans to flesh out the world of Wakanda more on Disney+.

The Ironheart Disney+ series starring Dominique Thorne has wrapped filming and should premiere sometime in late 2023. This show will follow Riri Williams' journey after the events of Wakanda Forever.

There's also a rumored Disney+ series starring Danai Gurira focusing on Okoye, which many now assume is simply a Midnight Angels show.

At the end of the day, Black Panther 3 will happen, it could just take a while. Looking at Marvel Studios' massive slate, there doesn't seem to be much room for the project before Avengers: Secret Wars.

Perhaps the long-awaited third movie could work at bringing some mutants into the picture? Black Panther 3 could introduce Storm to the world before she runs off and officially joins the X-Men.