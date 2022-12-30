Black Panther 3: Ryan Coogler Addresses If He'll Return to Marvel

After Ryan Coogler's latest round of success on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the MCU director addressed whether he'd complete the trilogy by directing Black Panther 3.

Coogler helped to close out the MCU's Phase 4 slate with Black Panther 2, one of the best-reviewed Marvel movies since the end of the Infinity Saga. Having to take on some of the biggest challenges in MCU history with Chadwick Boseman's death while adding to the legacy of Wakanda, the director found a way to provide an adventure that earned him praise and adulation from all across the fandom.

Although Letitia Wright's Shuri is already on her way to appearances in future team-up movies from the Multiverse Saga, there are no clear signs pointing to when Black Panther 3 may go into development.

But now, looking to the future, it appears that Coogler has no intention of ending his relationship with the MCU anytime soon.

Ryan Coogler on Black Panther 3

Marvel

Speaking with the New York Times, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addressed the chances of him directing Black Panther 3 for Marvel Studios.

Noting how blessed he's been to have the opportunity to work in the MCU, he explained how grateful he is to have met so many incredible people during his tenure with Marvel Studios, including the late Chadwick Boseman:

"I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to work on these movies, bro. When I got asked to do the first one, it was like a moving train. I thank God every day that I was able to jump on it and meet these people, these actors, and to meet Chadwick during some of the last years of his life."

Looking at his future, he explained that he'll do more Wakanda-focused projects for "as long as folks will have [him]," although he shared that it's bigger than just him or his co-workers:

"I’ll do it as long as folks will have me. But I think it’s bigger than just me or Joe. Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we’re gone."

When Will Black Panther 3 Happen?

After having a great experience with Marvel Studios on the first two movies, there seems to be no doubt that Ryan Coogler will be back if and when Black Panther 3 comes around. Even for a man who's had his own doubts while making his first two films in the MCU, he remains passionate about bringing the world of Wakanda to life and sharing his expertise with Marvel Studios.

Coogler's work with the MCU is far from done, as he's currently serving as an executive producer on Dominique Thorne's Ironheart series on Disney+ after introducing the heroine in Black Panther 2. He's also working on at least one Disney+ project focusing on the world of Wakanda as a whole, although development seems to have slowed down on those stories as the Multiverse Saga expands.

For the time being, it seems that Black Panther 3 most likely wouldn't make its way into the MCU until at least Phase 7, although there are still a few open slots that it could fill in during Phase 6 between 2025 and 2026. But with ideas already being formulated for what could happen in Black Panther 3, it shouldn't be too difficult to get Coogler back on board when the time does come eventually.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters, and it will likely begin streaming on Disney+ sometime in early 2023.