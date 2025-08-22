Peacemaker Season 2's Rabbit Woman Is Actually a Batman Villain from DC Lore

Peacemaker's Season 2 premiere hints at a new villain in the DCU. The HBO Max series from James Gunn is canonically part of DC Studios' new cinematic universe, carrying over John Cena's character from his appearances in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker's first season. Peacemaker has already hinted at appearances from characters in the wider DCU, like the Justice Gang, and any new characters the series introduces can now be considered canon for the future of the DC universe.

The DCU already has several established villains in its wider continuity, including Lex Luthor and the Engineer from Superman, and many of the team members from Creature Commandos. Still, dozens of famed DC villains are waiting in the wings for their time on the screen, and Gunn had already drawn on one for Peacemaker Season 2.

Season 2 of Peacemaker continues the story of Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker (Cena), after he saves the world with his colleagues Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). Season 2 of the HBO Max series returned on August 21, with new episodes released weekly.

Who Is the Rabbit Woman In Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 1

HBO Max

Season 2 of Peacemaker contains a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance from an unexpected DC comics villain. At the beginning of the episode, Peacemaker arrives at a warehouse for his interview with Maxwell Lord and the Justice Gang. As he arrives, he passes a woman in a white costume and rabbit ears exiting the warehouse, crying after her interview goes poorly.

DC fans may recognize the woman and her attire as matching that of the Batman villain White Rabbit. The character is played by Brey Noelle, who confirmed her appearance as White Rabbit in May. White Rabbit is typically seen in Batman's stories, but she has officially been introduced into the DCU via Peacemaker.

DC

In DC lore, Jaina Hudson is the alter ego of the White Rabbit. She is a Gotham City socialite who can create a second replica of herself. The replica has some physical differences (like the White Rabbit's white hair and skin), and once separated, the two have entirely different personalities.

White Rabbit is typically a minor Batman villain who is sometimes associated with the Mad Hatter and Clayface. Jaina has also been known to have a flirtatious relationship with Bruce Wayne.

What is White Rabbit's Future in the DCU?

Now that White Rabbit has been introduced in the DCU, the question remains whether she will have a larger role to play in the future. Her role in Peacemaker establishes that she was among the many metahumans who interviewed for a spot on the Justice Gang, and was rejected.

This rejection could possibly bond White Rabbit and Peacemaker, as the helmeted antihero also didn't land a spot on the superhero team. Peacemaker might find a new ally in the White Rabbit and perhaps start a team of his own, or she could become a new love interest for the titular character.

White Rabbit may also be drawn upon for one of the several DCU Batman projects in the future. The villain-focused Clayface film is the next Gotham City-set project in the DCU, which would be a likely place to see a villain like White Rabbit. She could also appear in the DCU's The Brave and the Bold when that eventually gets off the ground.

Now that White Rabbit has been introduced in the DCU, the groundwork has been laid for her character to appear again, whether that be in future episodes of Peacemaker or a different DCU story.