Peacemaker Season 2’s Sasha Bordeaux Powers, Batman Connections & More Explained

Peacemaker Season 2 features a few notable Batman-related characters, one of which coming through in Sol Rodriguez's Sasha Bordeaux. The DCU's second new season of TV helps set up some exciting storylines for the future, including a few characters with ties to the famed Caped Crusader. Along with powerful returning players like Peacemaker, Judomaster, and Vigilante, a handful of newcomers take the spotlight as well.

Sasha Bordeaux is a new addition to ARGUS' roster of DC Comics characters being brought to life in the DCU under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Rodriguez's character has been a key supporting character through the first half of Peacemaker Season 2, but DC Comics' take on the character is layered with more stories and plot points that have not yet been explored.

Sasha Bordeaux's Superpowers & Batman Ties in the Comics

While Sasha Bordreaux may not have any connections to the DCU's Batman yet (who is yet to be introduced in live-action), she is known as Bruce Wayne's bodyguard in the comics. Assigned to protect Bruce Wayne by Lucius Fox, against Wayne's wishes, she eventually learns about his secret identity as Batman and makes herself unfireable due to this knowledge.

In the comics, Bordeaux eventually develops a unique romantic relationship with Bruce Wayne and becomes his apprentice, as he trains her to be his apprentice. After the two are framed for murder, she keeps his secret and goes to prison, eventually being rescued by a covert organization named Checkmate, who fakes her death and recruits her.

Climbing the ranks and becoming second-in-command to Maxwell Lord (who also appeared in Peacemaker Season 2's first episode), she betrays Lord and winds up starting a conflict between Superman, Wonder Woman, and the OMAC army.

Bordeaux later becomes an OMAC cyborg, retaining most of her human features while her skin resembled a magnetic coating; she also lost one of her eyes in the process. She does retain her free will after this event, which is not the case for most other OMAC cyborgs (created by Brother I), and she pursues her attacker with her new abilities.

While Bordeaux is making her first DCU appearance in Peacemaker, the franchise has plenty of leeway to eventually adapt her story as a cyborg and give her the ties to Batman that she has in the comics. For now, the expectation is that she will continue her work with ARGUS alongside Rick Flag and co., but there is a chance she will come back to Peacemaker's side by the time this season ends.

Peacemaker Season 2's Sasha Bordeaux Explained

Warning - this article contains minor spoilers through Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 4.

Sol Rodriguez makes her DCU debut in Peacemaker Season 2 as ARGUS Agent Sasha Bordeaux. Appearing in all four episodes released as of writing, Bordeaux is introduced when Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. takes over the position of ARGUS' director.

Reflecting on Peacemaker having killed his son, Rick Flag Jr., Grillo's Flag Sr. orders Bordeaux to send a squad of agents to monitor Christopher Smith's house 24/7 in case he does anything that could get him thrown back in Belle Reve prison. Initially refusing and feeling Peacemaker was respected due to his work in The Suicide Squad, she carried out the order and sent a team to watch him.

Detecting an interdimensional anomaly in Peacemaker's house (the door to his quantum tunnel), she eventually tried to infiltrate the house, only for Eagly to take out her team. In the most recent episode, Bordeaux worked with Michael Rooker's original DC character, Red St. Wild, to take out Eagly and capture Peacemaker.

She also enlists John Economos to break into the quantum unfolding storage unit, which ends with Peacemaker and Leota Adebayo rerouting the area out of his house.

Rodriguez discussed her role in the DCU with The Direct in June, saying Sasha Bordeaux is "completely different" from her comic counterpart and that she is "not involved with Batman:"

"Nothing! I'm kidding. No, no, I'm not kidding. I'm not kidding. Partially kidding, hopefully partially kidding. So, my character is Sasha Bordeaux, who is in the comics. So, that gives me some sort of, like... I'm able to talk at least about that the comic part, but Sasha was written differently in this story in 'Peacemaker' by James; he wrote something completely different. I'm not involved with Batman, like in the comics or any of that, but she brings something new to 'Peacemaker' in the second season. I can't tell you anything about her in this, but whatever you know about the comics, there's something there about Sasha."

Further discussing her role with Discussing Film, Rodriguez expressed that she "tried to maintain her essence from the comics" while adding in her own personality "on top of what James Gunn wrote which is different than her story with Batman."

Per @DCFilmNews, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn slyly offered his thoughts on whether Batman is involved in Sasha's story, only saying, "I didn't say that" when asked if the two had met.

The second season of DC Studios' Peacemaker marks the second streaming series in James Gunn's new DC Universe after Creature Commandos. Starring John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, and Freddie Stroma, this season shows Christopher Smith's new journey towards being a hero while dealing with alternate realities and a new enemy coming after him for revenge. New episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 debut on HBO Max on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.