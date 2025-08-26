Peacemaker’s Meeting With The Justice Gang Sets Up A Deadly Batman Villain

The second season of Peacemaker debuted with the titular hero attempting to join the DCU's biggest superhero team, the Justice Gang. This team appeared in the recent big-screen Superman movie, so it was a nice cameo linking the two properties. In the premiere episode of Peacemaker Season 2, "The Ties That Grind," Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) drops Peacemaker (John Cena) off for a job interview, which takes place in a rundown strip mall. The interview is inside an old, broken-down toy store called Krank Toys.

Two big guards are in front of a door, and as Peacemaker walks up, a woman in a rabbit costume rushes out in tears. This character is a Batman villain named White Rabbit, but the toy store also hints at another, deadlier Batman bad guy in the DCU.

Peacemaker premiered its second season in August 2025 and will air new episodes every Thursday on HBO Max.

Batman Villain Toy Maker Owns Krank Toys

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 1 had several Easter eggs (read more about Mr. Terrific's return), including one that was a location.

When Leota dropped off Peacemaker for his interview with the Justice Gang, it was in front of a toy store called Krank Toys. Peacemaker went inside and saw an old, abandoned store with a few toys remaining.

Even creepier was that his interview was in what looked like an old playroom, with a giant screen and an observation room on one side. That is where Maxwell Lord, Hawkgirl, and Guy Gardner sat for the interview. However, this room and the toy store have an even more ominous history.

Krank Toys was introduced in the 2004 animated series The Batman as a toy company owned by Cosmo Krank, who became the villain Toymaker. This happened after Wayne Enterprises shut down his company when Bruce Wayne discovered they had created original toys that were dangerous and unsuitable for children. Krank Co. Toys also appeared in the Arkham video games.

Who Is Toymaker in the DC Universe?

The version of Toymaker in DC Comics is also known as Toyman. In the comics, he is Winslow Schott, an assassin who created numerous mechanical and deadly toys he uses as weapons. He was mainly an enemy of Superman.

However, in the DC Universe, Toymaker was mainly only in the cartoons, and Cosmo Krank wanted revenge on Bruce Wayne for ruining his business and shutting down his toy stores. He used weaponized toys, similar to Toyman in DC Comics, to try to kill the billionaire, not knowing he was putting himself in the crosshairs of Batman.

With the Krank Toys store closed down and abandoned in the DCU adult series Peacemaker, it is possible that someone (possibly Bruce Wayne) shut them down, and an angry and deadly assassin is out there making toys and preparing for revenge.