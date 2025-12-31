2026's The Mandalorian Movie Officially Revives a 48-Year Luke Skywalker Tradition

2026's The Mandalorian movie is keeping the memory of Luke Skywalker alive by reviving a 48-year-old tradition. Jon Favreau's to-this-point streaming exclusive pocket of the Star Wars universe is set to finally hit the big screen next May with The Mandalorian & Grogu. The upcoming film will pick up on the continued adventures of Din Djarion and Grogu after Din's Force-wielding ward was separated from him to work on his Jedi skills alongside Master Luke.

Even though Luke may not appear in the upcoming film, his presence will still be felt, as The Mandalorian & Gorgu is confirmed to continue a long-running trend of Luke-related apprenticeships playing heavily into the Star Wars films.

Lucasfilm

Speaking as part of a recent interview with Empire, Favreau discussed some of the themes of the star-faring blockbuster, posing that The Mandalorian movie will focus on "progression and growth," "apprenticeship," and "one generation teaching the next:"

"That central relationship, as they go off and face adventure together, that’s the underpinning of the film. Star Wars is always about progression and growth and characters evolving, sometimes for the good, sometimes for the bad. It’s about apprenticeship, it’s about one generation teaching the next. There’s more growth that happens over the course of the film."

This is assumed to be a reference to the apprentice-master relationship that has formed between Grogu and Din, which is a direct continuation of the Grogu-Luke bond shown in parts of The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett streaming series.

The Mandalorian & Grogu hyperspace jumps onto screens on May 22, 2026. The new planet-hopping adventure from The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau will follow Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his adorable partner Grogu as they embark on a new bounty-hunting adventure, this time at the behest of the New Republic.

Luke & Obi-Wan

Lucasfilm

The original Star Wars master-apprentice relationship would define what this Jedi bond could and should look like for years to come. After coming of age and getting a call from beyond by way of a pair of droids, a young Luke Skywalker is sent to Obi-Wan Kenobi's front door.

This moment opens the door to Luke's true destiny, as Obi-Wan reveals the mop-topped moisture farmer is destined for greater things, introducing him to the Jedi way. Obi-Wan continued to teach Luke, even in death, providing the Chosen One lessons from beyond the grave and aiding him in slaying the villainous Emperor and saving the galaxy.

Luke & Yoda

Lucasfilm

After Obi-Wan's death, Luke is sent to find another master to complete his Jedi training. This puts him on the trail of the mysterious Master Yoda. The pint-sized powerhouse, who now calls the swamp planet of Degobah home, agrees to teach Luke the Jedi way, as long as he commits to his training.

Luke learns from the great wise master before being pulled away after hearing his friends call to him from across the Force. Luke eventually returns to Yoda, only for him to die as well and join Obi-Wan as a Force Ghost. This hammers into Luke the various edicts it takes to become a Jedi Knight.

Luke & Grogu

Lucasfilm

As is depicted on-screen in the Star Wars universe, the adorable Grogu is the first apprentice Luke gets to call all his own. After learning from his masters, Yoda and Obi-Wan, Luke imparts his teachings on the green-skinned youngling after separating him from his adopted father, Din Djarin.

That does not last long, though, as Din eventually reunites with Grogu, claiming him once again as his own and pulling him away from Luke's Jedi boot camp.

Luke & Ben Solo

Lucasfilm

Following the events of The Mandalorian, Luke goes on to become a fully-fledged Jedi master, taking on multiple disciples, including Adam Driver's Ben Solo (the subject of a recent Star Wars fan campaign). Tasked by his sister, Leia, with training her son in the Jedi way, Luke's time with Ben does not go as planned.

Some time into their training, Luke feels a dark energy brewing within Ben. Without any other ideas, Luke decides he needs to snuff out this potential Force-wielding ticking time bomb; however, on the night Luke decides to do it, Ben wakes up just in time, bringing his shelter down on top of both of them before escaping to become the villainous Kylo Ren.

Luke & Rey

Lucasfilm

Luke's final master-apprentice relationship comes later in the sequel trilogy as the orphaned scavenger-turned-hero of the Resistance, Rey, comes-a-knocking. After having gone into exile over the Ben Solo mishap, Rey arrives on his doorstep, asking to be trained as a Jedi.

Despite initially shutting down her proposal, he eventually obliges, imparting his wisdom as a Jedi Master onto Daisy Ridley's Sequel era hero. She uses this knowledge and harnesses the power of every Jedi that has come before her to defeat a newly revived Emperor Palpatine once and for all, going on to found a new Jedi Order of her own.