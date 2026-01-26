Star Wars Officially Changes the Name of Baby Yoda In New Teaser

Star Wars changed Baby Yoda's name as part of new marketing for the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. The Mando Movie will finally bring Pedro Pascal's chrome-domed bounty-hunting hero to the big screen; however, he will not be coming alone. Just like in The Mandalorian Disney+ series, Pascal's Din Djasrin will be joined by the adorable Force-using ward that has come to be known colloquially by fans as Baby Yoda.

While the Star Wars franchise has done its best to buck the habit of calling the pint-sized powerhouse by this popular nickname, introducing his real name in The Mandalorian Season 2, Grogu, that has not stopped audiences around the world from referring to the lil' guy by Baby Yoda.

A new piece of The Mandalorian and Grogu promotional material is leaning into that, showing once again that Baby Yoda's real name is, in fact, Grogu. The new teaser was shared online by the official Star Wars Brazil X account, showcasing the unofficial Mando franchise mascot in all his Jedi glory.

However, alongside the powered-up pipsqueak, the text "Baby Yoda" appears across the top of the screen. The young Force-user then blows that title away to reconfigure it to his official in-universe name, "Grogu."

This is just another effort to reiterate the name change to audiences heading into the upcoming movie, demonstrating that the "Grogu" in The Mandalorian & Grogu title is, in actuality, the green-skinned cutiepie that fans fell in love with on streaming.

The post played up the many names "The Child" has gone by in his time within the Lucasican canon, including the caption, "Baby Yoda... Grogu... no matter what you call him, everyone loves him."

Technically, Grogu is not even the character's full name in the Star Wars universe. Fans may remember that the end of The Mandalorian Season 3 confirmed the character as a member of Din Djarin's Mandalorian clan, giving the new moniker of Din Grogu.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to bring Mando and his endearing, frog-eating sidekick to the big screen for the first time. The new film from Iron Man director and The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau will follow Pedro Pascal's planet-hopping gun-slinger as he is sent on a mission involving the son of crime boss Jabba the Hutt.

The sci-fi blockbuster comes to theaters on May 22, bringing the Star Wars franchise back to cinemas for the first time in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

What Does Star Wars Have In Store for Grogu in The Mando Movie?

Lucasfilm

Getting to see Grogu on the big screen for the very first time is an exciting prospect. Over the last seven years, fans have fallen in love with the young Jedi learner, as he has become a full-fledged member of Din Djarin's space-faring clan.

The last time audiences saw the character was in The Mandalorian Season 3. In that series, he took on a new form, being granted his own set of Mandalorian chainlink armor, as well as a robotic suit fashioned from an old IG droid that he can sit inside and be part of any battle that may come his way.

The Mandalorian & Grogu movie is sure to up the stakes for the character even more as he takes his talents from streaming to the cinema.

Thus far, trailers have been relatively light on Grogu-related spoilers; however, there have been some. The biggest revelation seen to this point centered on the character has been that the movie will seemingly give him a new power: swimming. One defining characteristic of the young Jedi to this point has been his inability to swim. Yet, within the first Mando Movie trailer, he can be seen doing a breast stroke with ease.

Surely, this new ability is just the tip of the iceberg for the character in the latest Star Wars movie. Some have even speculated that Grogu may talk by the end of the film, or (perhaps even more exciting) get his first-ever lightsaber, but those remain merely theories.