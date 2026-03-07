2026's WandaVision Sequel Is Giving a Failed MCU Villain a Second Chance

A forgotten MCU villain is making their return in 2026's VisionQuest. The new Disney+ show is rounding out a trilogy of series that began with WandaVision in 2021, this time focusing on Paul Bettany's White Vision, who embarks on a journey to regain his memories. But Vision won't be the only artificial intelligence being on the loose, as VisionQuest is bringing back a familiar Avengers villain.

News broke last year that James Spader's robot villain would be returning in VisionQuest, alongside several other familiar MCU AI programs brought to life. Ultron was first introduced to fans in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a sentient program unleashed by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, who became hellbent on destroying humanity after the Mind Stone corrupted it.

To combat Ultron, Stark and Banner created Vision, a synthezoid built upon the power of the Mind Stone, and infused with Stark's AI program JARVIS. While Vision went on to become a core member of the Avengers and have an ongoing life in the MCU, Ultron was a one-and-done appearance - until now.

Ultron was the major villain in the second Avengers film, and Spader's portrayal was generally well-received by fans, although to this day, he is still considered one of the MCU's most wasted villains. The character displayed compelling depth beyond the typical villainous robot archetype, but not much of it was explored, given his short screentime in the second Avengers film and his brief appearances in the alternate-universe series What If...?

Ultron's return comes amid Marvel Studios' trend of bringing back characters and villains from earlier phases into the Multiverse Saga. One major example of this has been Iron Man 3's villain, Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), who was brought back in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and, most recently, Wonder Man, and given a whole lot more depth. Now Marvel has the chance to do the same with Ultron in VisionQuest.

VisionQuest Has the Chance to Redeem Ultron

Marvel Studios

Ultron has always been considered an impressive villain, but failed to leave a lasting impression like some of the MCU's other major Avengers antagonists, like Loki or Thanos.

Avengers films are typically packed affairs, and even Loki, who had appeared in multiple Thor films before becoming the Avengers' first villain, really only received his dues in his solo Disney+ series. Similarly, Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), the villain in Captain America: Civil War (which was essentially a mini-Avengers film), was brought back in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which added depth to his character.

One benefit of Marvel's Disney+ series has been the added screentime, which has given characters more significant arcs than they may have received in a film. In Ultron's case, his character was definitely constrained by so many competing storylines in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but a show like VisionQuest now gives him room to breathe.

There are many theories about Ultron's role in VisionQuest (which will seemingly see him in human form as played by James Spader), but it seems clear that the history between him and Vision will be a core part of the narrative.

The duo comes from the same place of origin (Tony Stark), but ended up on opposite sides of the battlefield. But with White Vision now in a delicate place, and trying to sort through his memories, this is Ultron's chance to gain influence over his fellow robot, and VisionQuest has the chance to dig into some interesting moral conversations between the two.

VisionQuest could continue the trend of Ultron as the villain of the piece and give Spader's character more room to expand on the depth hinted at in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, the series also has a chance to give Ultron a redemptive arc, which could set him up for further appearances in the MCU, depending on where VisionQuest leaves things.