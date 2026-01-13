Marvel Studios' VisionQuest Will Include 9 MCU Characters from the Movies

VisionQuest, which is considered a sequel to WandaVision, is confirmed to include nine key characters from the MCU films. The highly anticipated Disney+ series will revolve around the story of the newly rebuit White Vision as he tries to make sense of his restored memories before truly searching for his true purpose. During his journey, Vision will experience living in a simulation in his head, meaning that he will meet old returning characters from his past life, such as Ultron, FRIDAY, and even JARVIS.

VisionQuest has a stacked cast of returning favorites and exciting new additions, starting with Paul Bettany as the titular character and James Spader's surprising comeback as Ultron. Joining them are the likes of Ruaridh Mollica, Henry Lewis as DUM-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D'Arcy as JARVIS, Orla Brady as FRIDAY, and Emily Hampshire as EDITH.

VisionQuest is slated to arrive on Disney+ sometime this year.

Every Returning Key MCU Character In VisionQuest

Vision

Marvel Studios

Taking the spotlight as the lead character of VisionQuest is Paul Bettany's Vision. The character made his debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, helping Earth's Mightiest Heroes turn the tide against the titular AI villain. After his successful venture with the Avengers, Vision became an official member of the team, leading to more appearances which culminated in Avengers: Infinity War after Thanos killed him to obtain the Mind Stone.

WandaVision brought Vision back, but only through Hex-like illusion before being completely remade by SWORD. Regaining his full memories appeared to have taken a toll on White Vision, and his fascinating journey of exploring his identity without the Mind Stone and Wanda's influence will be a visual treat to witness in his Disney+ series.

Ultron

Marvel Studios

While Ultron died at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron after being destroyed by Vision, the genocidal AI is set to return to torment Vision's mind once again in VisionQuest. As one of the powerful villains in the Disney+ series, Ultron seems hellbent on seeking revenge against Vision, but there's a twist.

The trailer that premiered at last year's New York Comic Con confirmed that Ultron will appear as his human form in Vision's mind, which would make it hard for the titular android to decipher what his true endgame this time around.

Raza

Marvel Studios

A surprising comeback in VisionQuest is the inclusion of Faran Tahir's Raza, a character last seen in 2008's Iron Man. Raza served as the Ten Rings terrorist leader whom Iron Man defeated. It remains to be seen how Raza fits in the grand scheme of things of VisionQuest, but he could be part of Vision's memories that could tie into the broader AI and conspiracy elements of the show.

Tommy Maximoff

Marvel Studios

The younger version of Tommy Maximoff previously appeared in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. VisionQuest is set to feature Ruaridh Mollica as the older version of Tommy, and he will likely play a key role in helping Vision understand his purpose in the world.

Given that Billy Maximoff's powers manifested in Agatha All Along, it's reasonable to assume that Tommy's superspeed powers will also be showcased, which would lead to fun sequences in the real world while Vision is busy with reorganizing his mind.

JARVIS

Marvel Studios

JARVIS was an important part of the early parts of the Infinity Saga, serving as Tony Stark's AI assistant in pretty much every aspect of his life. JARVIS' conciousness would then be transferred to Vision in Age of Ultron.

In VisionQuest, the human form of JARVIS is set to appear, and he will be portrayed by James D'Arcy who played Edwin Jarvis (the original butler of the Stark family) in Avengers: Endgame and Agent Carter. Given that JARVIS is technically part of Vision's original conciousness, its human form will likely serve as a guide in his mind, helping him grapple with his identity and purpose.

EDITH

Sony Pictures

EDITH was introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home as the AI assistant of the glasses given by Tony Stark to Peter Parker. Initially voiced by Dawn Michelle King, the character's human form will be portrayed on-screen by Emily Hampshire.

Similar to JARVIS, there is a strong chance that EDITH will also serve as a guide for White Vision in his mind, possibly even protecting him against Ultron and Jocasta.

FRIDAY

Marvel Studios

FRIDAY was Iron Man's new suit AI introduced in Age of Ultron following JARVIS' transition as Vision. She went on to become Stark's primary assistant in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

FRIDAY is set to return in VisionQuest in her human form (portrayed by Orla Brady), possibly providing nostalgic callbacks to the Infinity Saga while also assisting Vision.

DUM-E

Marvel Studios

DUM-E appeared in the Infinity Saga's Iron Man trilogy, serving as the three-fingered robotic arm in Tony Stark's workshop. The human version of DUM-E (played by Henry Lewis) will likely bring levity to Vision's mind, considering that it was the technology's role in his appearances in the Iron Man films.

U

Marvel Studios

U is one of the hydraulic robotic arms in Tony Stark's workshop and the "sibling" of Dum-E that was also featured in the Iron Man films. The human form of U (played by Jonathan Sayer) is set to be highlighted as part of the core ensemble of personified AIs in VisionQuest, providing Vision with guidance in memory reconstructions and protection from hostile threats.