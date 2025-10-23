2026's WandaVision Sequel Officially Unveils Return of Dead MCU Hero

One dead MCU superhero is in line to be brought back for Marvel Studios's 2026 WandaVision sequel. Death is one of the biggest prevailing themes from the WandaVision story on Disney+. The newest addition to the saga will even bring back multiple currently dead villains. The same thing will happen on the heroes' side of the story, as MCU fans see a new take on somebody absent from the franchise for almost half a decade.

Marvel Studios announced during the Marvel Animation and Marvel Television panel at New York Comic-Con that Ruaridh Mollica will play the reincarnated version of Tommy Maximoff (Speed) in Marvel Studios' Vision Quest. A trailer was also unveiled at the panel, ending on a clip of security footage showing Tommy exclaiming, "I have a family!"

Marvel Comics

Upon his introduction in WandaVision, the younger Tommy Maximoff was played by Jett Klyne (who spoke with The Direct about his experience in the MCU). He reprised the role in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which showed an alternate reality version of himself and his twin brother, Julian Hilliard's Billy Maximoff.

Marvel Studios

Agatha All Along (the second project in the WandaVision trilogy) pulled a similar move by bringing Joe Locke into the series as Billy Maximoff/Wiccan after Julian Hilliard originally played the younger version of the character.

Marvel Studios

Both characters were erased and thought to be "dead" after Wanda Maximoff took down her Hex around Westview, New Jersey, at the end of WandaVision. Now, fans will get to see the older versions of the twins as they grow into their powers ahead of a hopeful Young Avengers team-up sometime down the road.

Vision Quest will be one of the MCU's next releases on Disney+ as part of Phase 6, centered on Paul Bettany's Vision. Also starring James Spader, Todd Stashwick, and Faran Tahir, the show will highlight White Vision's quest to rediscover his identity while revisiting a handful of his old adversaries. Vision Quest is expected to come to Disney+ sometime in 2026.

What To Expect From Tommy Maximoff in 2026 WandaVision Sequel

Marvel Studios

After Joe Locke made his MCU debut as Billy Maximoff in Agatha All Along, Vision Quest is expected to do the same for Ruaridh Mollica as the older Tommy Maximoff. For those who have kept up with the entire WandaVision story thus far, this was set up seamlessly at the end of Agatha's solo series as well.

After Agatha Harkness's shocking death at the end of Episode 9, she looked ahead to her next steps alongside Billy Maximoff, whose powers had been fully realized. From there, they set off to find Billy's brother Tommy's disembodied soul, which Billy sensed was somewhere far away from Westview.

For Vision Quest, while Billy and Agatha might not be involved, fans will learn how Tommy Maximoff finds his adult body and grows into the hero he is expected to be in the MCU. Add in some notable nods to other major Marvel characters, and this WandaVision sequel is sure to advance the franchise's story in unprecedented ways.