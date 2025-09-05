2026's WandaVision Sequel Will Include a Key Daredevil Character (Confirmed)

The MCU's next WandaVision sequel on Disney+ will officially feature a Daredevil-related character. Marvel Studios began Phase 4 and the Multiverse Saga with WandaVision, which remains among the most beloved post-Avengers: Endgame projects. The Disney+ sitcom already got two sequels as Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff wielded the Darkhold in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness went on her own witchy quest in Agatha All Along.

Next up, Paul Bettany's White Vision is finally coming back in the 2026 WandaVision sequel, Vison Quest, which already wrapped filming. The series is expected to see the new SWORD-forged White Vision trying to recover his memories and humanity. It's unclear what Vision Quest is all about, but it will seemingly have one WandaVision connection as actor Ruaridh Mollica is rumored to play Tommy Maximoff following Joe Locke's debut as Billy in Agatha All Along.

Star Trek: Picard actor Todd Stashwick has officially been cast in Disney+'s Vision Quest as Paladin, a former mercenary and private investigator who will be pursuing the Avenging synthezoid for his technology. While Paladin is being introduced as Vision's first MCU nemesis, he debuted in 1978's Daredevil #150.

Marvel

Paladin, whose identity remains secret, first clashed with Daredevil on a mission to track down Purple Man. He has been known to fight or ally with various heroes depending on the assignment, coming into contact with Daredevil, Spider-Man, and Wasp, while he has been a member of the Thunderbolts and Heroes for Hire.

As Paladin has a history with many Marvel heroes, as is the case with most mercenaries, there's every chance his history with Daredevil will go ignored in Vision Quest and may not exist (for now) in the MCU.

Interestingly, Paladin appears in the "Shadowland" storyline, which will feature in Born Again Season 2, possibly leaving room for him to appear in two Disney+ shows next year. Depending on how his own Vision Quest goes in 2026, it's easy to see Paladin showing up again in a future movie or show.

While Matt Murdock doesn't currently have any confirmed MCU appearances beyond Born Again Season 2, some Daredevil-related characters will be back for other projects, including Avengers: Doomsday, in 2026...

Ramrod

Paladin isn't the only Daredevil character getting thrown into a surprising 2026 project, as the cyborg Ramrod is rumored to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (which is part of a theory that may reveal the movie's secret villain).

Ramrod's inclusion in Spider-Man 4 is currently just a rumor, and no casting is confirmed, but it would mark his live-action debut after being introduced in 1973's Daredevil #103. Before becoming a cyborg, Ramrod was an unnamed construction crew boss who was injured in a workplace accident.

Punisher

Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, is very much his own anti-hero, but he has become increasingly intertwined with Charlie Cox's Daredevil. The violent, criminal-killing Castle joined the MCU, played by Jon Bernthal, in Daredevil Season 2 and will be back shortly for Born Again's sophomore outing.

That said, Marvel Studios appears intent on scattering Bernthal around the MCU, as, on top of Born Again, he will feature next year with a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and his own Disney+ Special Presentation.

Spider-Man

Unfortunately, Brand New Day doesn't seem to be the Spider-Man/Daredevil team-up that many were hoping to see. While fans will be waiting at least a few more years to see their superhero personas team up, their ordinary selves have some history, as Matt Murdock was Peter Parker's lawyer in No Way Home.

It's tough to tell exactly how Murdock remembers that meeting after Doctor Strange wiped all memory of Parker from the world in No Way Home. But, with so many Daredevil-related characters set for Brand New Day, the MCU may be teeing them up to crossover again, perhaps against Kingpin, in Spider-Man 5.

She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters undoubtedly got closer to Daredevil than any of the other characters listed above in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The two legal superheroes teamed up on the streets and in the bedroom, and, according to Charlie Cox, "Maybe there's some possibility for a hook-up" again in the future.

Currently, Daredevil isn't expected to return for Avengers: Doomsday, but Sam Wilson's Avengers team will seemingly recruit She-Hulk. While it is unfortunate that Matt Murdock is missing out on the mega Multiversal event, She-Hulk's Avengers membership could tee up his crossover with other heroes in future projects.

BONUS.) Daredevil

Charlie Cox's Daredevil may be back ahead of Born Again Season 2 and for the wall-crawler crossover that fans have been waiting for (kind of). Having played a minor role in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which takes place in a universe similar to the MCU, Daredevil will be back for its Season 2 next year.

Daredevil will presumably be back to continue his investigation into Norman Osborn after he became more villainous by the end of Season 1. This might lead to the street-level superheroes having more of a team-up in the coming episodes, fulfilling a desire many have been craving for years.