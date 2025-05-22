Marvel Reportedly Chooses 5 MCU Heroes to Join 2026 Avengers Team

Sam Wilson's new Avengers team lineup of MCU heroes may have leaked, thanks to a new report. Heading into Avengers Doomsday, two Avengers teams are now on the board. First, there is the traditional take on the team (now led by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America), and, of course, there is the newly-introduced New Avengers headed up by Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

Insider Alex Perez shared his take on Sam Wilson's new Avengers lineup, seemingly giving away who will be a part of the super-powered MCU team. Perez divulged the information as a part of a recent Q&A, positing that he had heard seven returning MCU heroes would be a part of the new Avengers team.

Sam Wilson's new Avengers team is set to make its debut in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film. Doomsday, directed by Infinity War and Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, comes to theaters on May 1, 2026, marking the first time the Marvel superhero team will join forces since the end of the Infinity Saga in 2019.

The new Avengers film will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes team up with several other super-powered teams (namely The New Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four) following the emergence of a terrifying Multiversal threat in Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Below is the reported roster of Captain America's upcoming Avengers team in Doomsday, minus the previously rumored Yelena Belova, who will seemingly be making the jump to Sam Wilson's cohort.

Every Hero on Sam Wilson's Reported Avengers Team

Sam Wilson

Marvel Studios

Leading the new Avengers team will, of course, be Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America. Sam has fully taken on the Captain America moniker after being passed the shield from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers to close Avengers: Endgame.

The character most recently took down The Leader and Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World, setting up his future as the leader of the Avengers team.

He also came back into the picture in this summer's Thunderbolts*, being mentioned in that film's post-credits scene as having a problem with the Thunderbolts/New Avengers using the Avengers name without his permission.

Joaquin Torres

Marvel Studios

Standing alongside Anthony Mackie's Captain America at the head of the Avengers table, just like he did for Chris Evans' version of the hero before him, will be Joaquin Torres/Falcon.

Torres, first introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is played by Danny Ramirez of Top Gun: Maverick fame. While he started as an aspiring Air Force pilot, Torres has become a superhero in his own right, donning the Falcon flight suit as the iconic Marvel hero.

Falcon was last seen in Captain America: Brave New World, joining Sam Wilson in the fight against the villainous Leader with his very own super-powered set of metallic wings.

Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

Following the epic star-faring adventure that was The Marvels⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, it was a real question whether Captain Marvel would be part of the Avengers going forward. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) has largely kept to herself in the MCU, and there have been reports that Larson is not as enthused about the Marvel role as she once was.

However, the Multiverse Saga still featured the character in relation to Earth's Mightiest Heroes, potentially setting up her arrival as a key contributor to Sam Wilson's team.

Despite her not interacting with another Avenger character in her last on-screen appearance, one has to remember Carol did pop up at the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, seemingly helping whatever the Avengers had taken at that time with some disturbances across the cosmos.

Bruce Banner

Marvel Studios

Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner is one of the few original Avengers left on the MCU board. So, it would make sense that he brings his keen intellect and grumpy, green alter-ego back into the picture for the upcoming Avengers movie.

Bruce has popped up several times since his last proper big-screen appearance in Avengers: Endgame. The first game was early in Phase 4 as he appeared alongside Captain Marvel at the end of Shang-Chi, essentially recruiting Simu Liu's new MCU hero to the Avengers cause. He also had a brief role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where he cameoed, introducing his Hulk-ified son Skaar.

The biggest question surrounding Hulk's role on the Avengers is whether he will come as the meek human Bruce Banner or will be back in his Hulk form. In Shang-Chi, the character transformed back into Bruce, but in She-Hulk, he was back as the Hulk (albeit a version that harnessed his rage as he had in Avengers: Endgame).

Wong

Marvel Studios

With Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange traversing the Multiverse with the mysterious Clea, the new Avengers team will need a resident magic-user to take on the ruthless Doctor Doom. Thankfully, that is where Benedict Wong's Wong comes into the picture.

Wong, who is now the Sorcerer Supreme (making him one of the most powerful spell-slingers in the MCU), was teased to have taken a role in the Avengers in Shang-Chi, as he was the one to recruit Simu Lui's martial arts master and essentially give him an invite to Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Benedict Wong was one of the 61 stars confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday during its initial casting announcement, so he will likely be a significant part of the upcoming MCU team-up.

Shang-Chi

Marvel Studios

One of the latest additions to the MCU to seemingly make his Avengers debut in Doomsday is Simu Liu's Shang-Chi. The master martial artist made his Marvel Studios debut in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where he took on the close-to-home villain in Wenwu and discovered the secrets of Ta Lo.

However, at the end of that film, the door was opened for Liu's Marvel hero to Avengers Tower (even though it technically doesn't exist anymore). That movie ended with the new MCU hero being teleported to a mysterious home base and confronted by Wong, Captain Marvel, and Bruce Banner.

They then recruited the character to the superhero cause, hinting that he would now be a full-fledged member of the new Avengers squads as they headed into their next epic mission as a team.

She-Hulk

Marvel Studios

The only name on Alex Perez's list of new Avengers heroes that came with any caveat was Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk. In his list of characters coming to Sam Wilson's new team, Perez mentioned that She-Hulk would be "recruit[ed]" by the group at some point.

This could mean that the attorney-turned-crime-fighting-vigilante will get the call at some point during Avengers: Doomsday, with her in-universe cousin Bruce Banner already having crossed over with the character in her 2022 Disney+ series.

With a future second season of She-Hulk in doubt, this could be an exciting way to get the character and actor back into the MCU fray, heading into the end of the epic Multiverse Saga.