Marvel Studios Announces 5 Major Superhero Teams Appearing In Phase 6

Marvel Studios confirmed the five superhero teams appearing together in Phase 6 of the MCU.

Phase 6 of the MCU is set to start later this year with the debut of Fantastic Four: First Steps, which includes several TV shows, four new movies, and a pair of Multiverse culminating Avengers team-up films.

This Avengers duology (which includes Doomsday and Secret Wars) will conclude this era of MCU storytelling, bringing together not just heroes from the MCU proper but characters from across the Marvel movie canon.

Phase 6's Five MCU Superhero Teams

A new quote from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige pulled the curtain back on the superhero teams the MCU will focus on in Phase 6.

As part of the company's CinemaCon appearance (read more about all the Marvel CinemaCon announcements here), Feige talked of the "alchemy of the different characters coming together on screen" in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, disclosing the distinct groups of characters fans can expect in the Phase 6 event movie.

See the complete list of the superhero teams set to appear below:

The Avengers

Of course, it would not be an MCU phase with an Avengers film (let alone two) without an appearance by Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The Avengers team will feature prominently in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, teaming up to thwart the Multiversal plot of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

The last time the Avengers came together was in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and there has been no indication of who will make up the latest iteration of the super-powered squad.

With names like Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, and Simu Liu appearing on the Doomsday cast, one can assume they will be a part of this new take on the group.

The Thunderbolts

Never seen on the big screen before, Marvel's Thunderbolts are set to have quite the run in Phase 6.

After debuting in the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie (the last of Phase 5), the ragtag group of antiheroes (including Lewis Pullman's mysterious Bob) have already been confirmed to appear in the new Avengers movies as well.

Led by the likes of Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, the Thunderbolts are almost the anti-Avengers, being a group of darker, less desirable characters in the Marvel universe sent in to do the dirty work the Avengers will not.

Wakandans

Despite having no film directly focused on them in Phase 6 (with the next Black Panther movie still years away), Kevin Feige made sure to specifically point out how the Wakandans will also join in on the fun in this upcoming chapter of the MCU.

Characters like Shuri (Letitia Wright) and M'Baku (Winston Duke) were mentioned in the initial Avengers: Doomsday casting reveal, so that is likely where the Wakandans will come into play in Phase 6.

They also will be the focus of the upcoming Phase 6 TV series, Eyes of Wakanda, an animated look at the exploits of a group of fearless Wakanadan warriors.

The Fantastic Four

After years of waiting, The Fantastic Four is finally ready for its MCU close-up starting in Phase 6. The super-powered team, made up of Reed Richards, Johnny and Sue Storm, and Ben Grimm, will debut in the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie, which takes place in a reality outside of the prime MCU.

The team will then, in one way or another, come to be in the company of the Avengers proper (even if it does not happen in the Fantastic Four movie), as they have already been confirmed to take up arms in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Given the weight The Fantastic Four carries with them, one can assume this is only the beginning for the MCU's version of the superhero team, as they finally come under the purview of Marvel Studios.

The X-Men

Before Marvel's marvelous team of mutants can receive the proper MCU treatment, it must first give the classic Fox X-Men character the going-away party of a lifetime.

Several X-Men characters/actors from the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies have been announced to appear in the upcoming Avengers movies headlined by Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

This will come before the rumored Marvel Studios X-Men film, which is one of the reported projects on the docket for some time after Phase 6, sees the light of day