Marvel’s Lewis Pullman Avengers: Doomsday Character Explained, Who Is Sentry?

As part of a massive announcement confirming the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, Lewis Pullman was confirmed to be in the movie as Sentry. This will give Pullman his second appearance in the MCU.

This is quite an unexpected announcement, with Pullman set to make his MCU debut as Robert Reynolds ("Bob") in Thunderbolts* on May 2. Unless something changes, this indicates Sentry is in line to survive the events of Thunderbolts* before coming back in the MCU's fifth Avengers movie.

Reports have teased Sentry taking on the role of Thunderbolts* main villain, largely due to the dark nature of his character from Marvel Comics.

This all comes as part of a massive announcement confirming the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, in which Pullman was the 11th actor confirmed.

What To Expect From Sentry in Thunderbolts*

As fans continue to learn, Robert Reynolds' Sentry is known as one of Marvel Comics' most powerful heroes. However, it takes a long time for people in the Marvel Universe, himself included, to find that out.

Seemingly an ordinary man, Reynolds remembers that he had operated as the Sentry years ago, boasting "the power of a million exploding suns." At the same time, he unknowingly operated as a villain known as The Void, which represented the dark side of his powers.

This led him to work with both Reed Richards and Doctor Strange to make Earth's people forget about the Sentry and the Void's existence (see more on Doctor Strange's Spider-Man: No Way Home spell here).

In Thunderbolts*, Bob seems to have the same kind of unawareness about who he is, at least when fans first see him in his hospital garb when he meets Yelena Belova, U.S. Agent, Ghost, and Taskmaster. Marvel has since done everything in its power to keep the character as hidden as possible.

Considering what fans have seen so far from the first look at the Void in a recent trailer, the world is sure to be in some serious danger before the Thunderbolts look to stop him.

Now, the real question is how Pullman's Sentry will be reigned in before he makes his second MCU appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. With a chance that he could be another villainous force in the Phase 6 film, the sky is the limit for this powerful hero.

Thunderbolts* is due to hit theaters on May 2. Avengers: Doomsday will then come to the big screen on May 1, 2026.