Netflix's My Oxford Year hinted at Anna De La Vega's age, and it's safe to assume that it is not the same as the real-life age of actress Sofia Carson. The beginning of the new romance drama movie introduces Anna Dela Vega, a Summa Cum Laude graduate from Cornell University. She decides to take a year for herself, so she ends up studying Victorian poetry in England at Oxford University.

Oxford is where she meets Jamie, an "annoyingly brilliant" student teacher who becomes her poetry teacher/casual fling throughout My Oxford Year. While the movie does not explicitly state Anna's age, her educational background and journey, combined with the character's confirmed age from Julia Whelan's novel, provide a clue about her age range.

How Old Is Anna De La Vega in My Oxford Year?

Since Anna De La Vega just graduated from Cornell University at the start of the movie, My Oxford Year suggests she is in her mid-20s, likely around 23 to 25 years old. It's worth noting that the typical age range for graduating with a bachelor's degree in the United States is between 21 to 24 years old.

Anna also reveals that she had already deferred a Wall Street job so that she could take a year off to spend time in England, indicating that she is the right age to become a young professional. In fact, she already has a job lined up at Goldman Sachs when she finishes her year of study at Oxford.

While the Netflix movie didn't reveal Anna's true age, Julia Whelan's novel of the same name confirmed (via Splash Mag) that the book's protagonist, Ella Durran (the character Anna is based on), is 24 years old. This age could end up being the same as Anna's in the movie, considering that it aligns with the character's educational and professional journey.

Anna De La Vega's age is not the same as that of actress Sofia Carson, who brought the character to life in My Oxford Year. In real life, Sofia Carson is 32 years old, having been born on April 10, 1993. This means that Anna and Sofia have an eight-year age gap.

Did Anna Pursue Her Dream After Oxford?

At 24 years old, Anna has a lot of time to chase after her dreams. Considering she has many options due to the pending offer from Goldman Sachs in New York, and other job opportunities because of her impressive educational background, My Oxford Year's happy and sad ending revealed what's truly next for Anna.

After Jamie's tragic death from a critical case of pneumonia, Anna decides to honor his legacy by embracing the moment and pursuing her passion for poetry as her primary career path. While her family is eager to see her return and grab a much more profitable job at Goldman Sachs, she is clearly not happy about it, and Jamie helps her realize that.

In the end, Anna chooses herself and starts a newfound career as a poetry professor at Oxford University, essentially the same job as Jamie. This is Anna's other way of honoring Jamie's memory, ensuring that part of him still lives within her even after he is gone.