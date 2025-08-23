5 Stephen King Movies & TV Series Officially Confirmed For 2025

Fans of Stephen King are having a big year in 2025. With five new movies and television series coming out this year, there is much to look forward to (read more about critic reactions to an earlier 2025 King release). Stephen King is often known as the King of Horror. As the author of It, The Shining, and Carrie, that title is rightfully earned. Yet, many of the most beloved Stephen King-inspired movies, like The Shawshank Redemption and Stand By Me, are emotional dramas.

The first Stephen King novel was published in 1974. Since then, he has written over 60 books and 200 short stories, so there is no lack of material to choose from. Fortunately, these new projects represent almost every aspect of King’s work, showing that he’s more than just the master of scary stories. Whether you are looking for a horror movie or a heartfelt drama, King has written a story you can enjoy.

Every Stephen King Movie & TV Show Coming Out in 2025

The Life of Chuck

Neon

Starring Tom Hiddleston (Loki), The Life of Chuck is more of a science fiction or fantasy drama rather than horror. Based on the short story of the same name, the movie follows the life of Charles “Chuck” Krantz and shows how every person contains multitudes. It proves that all of us have an internal life of our own.

The Life of Chuck had a limited theatrical release in June but is now available to buy or rent on streaming.

The Institute

MGM+

Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman) is abducted by a secret agency known only as the Institute. The story follows Luke and other children as they figure out how and why anyone would be interested in them. Many King novels deal with a similar theme of kids with more power than they should have, but The Institute takes it to a new level, leaving audiences questioning what they would do with the Institute.

The eight-episode series, which is an MGM+ original and streaming in its entirety, stars Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) and Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds).

The Long Walk

Lionsgate

Originally published under King’s pseudonym Richard Bachman, The Long Walk takes place in an alternate version of the United States where a military regime controls the country. In an annual event, a group of people compete in the Long Walk, where contestants must keep a pace of three miles an hour. The last one still walking after miles and miles wins. What could be a basic competition feels more like psychological torture in slow motion.

The film stars Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza), David Jonsson (Industry), and Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). The Long Walk arrives in theaters on September 12.

It: Welcome to Derry

HBO

It: Welcome to Derry brings fans back to the cursed town of Derry. This series occurs in 1962 and serves as a prequel to the 2017 and 2019 It films. When a new family moves to the quiet, small town, they find that Derry may not be as peaceful as they thought.

The show will follow some creepy historical moments mentioned in the movies and may also explore more about how the monster living in the town has kept itself fed. Bill Skarsgard will reprise his iconic role as Pennywise the Clown. The series premieres on HBO Max in October.

The Running Man

Paramount Pictures

Another Bachman book, The Running Man, is a dystopian action story that shows how desperate people can get under the wrong circumstances. Published in the 1980s, the novel initially took place in the seemingly far-off future of 2025. When it became a movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the date changed to 2017, making the terrible future feel even more imminent.

Now, fans will see Glen Powell (who recently starred in Twisters) in the role of Ben Richards. In the future, Ben risks his life to participate in a reality TV show to earn enough money to save his daughter. The Running Man hits theaters on November 14.