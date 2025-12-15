IT: Welcome to Derry Reveals Dick Hallorann's London Hotel Twist

IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 8 wrapped up several storylines, including Dick Hallorann's (Chris Chalk) journey in Derry, Maine, with a major tease about his next chapter at a hotel in London. Among the core cast of characters in HBO Max's prequel to the IT franchise, Hallorann was the most intriguing of the bunch, not just because of his "shine" powers, but also because he has close ties to another story from Stephen King's universe: The Shining. IT: Welcome to Derry essentially served as Hallorann's origin story, focusing on his youth and recklessness before he eventually became the strong mentor figure to Danny Torrance in the 1977 novel.

Aside from placing the focus on his powers, Hallorann's encounter with Pennywise the Dancing Clown forever changed him after his mental lock box was opened in Episode 5, meaning that his capacity to see ghosts was unlocked and made him uncomfortable. The Burning of the Black Spot in the show's penultimate episode only made it worse, considering that his brothers from the army all died during the tragic event (this was also where Pennywise unveiled its true Deadlights form). However, in the finale, Dick redeemed himself by helping the proto Losers' Club temporarily defeat Pennywise, laying the groundwork for his next story in King's universe.

What Is the Hotel in London Where Dick Hallorann Is Going at the End of 'Welcome to Derry'

Following Pennywise's failure to escape Derry after the combined efforts of Dick Hallorann, the proto Losers' Club, and Leroy Hanlon, a sense of peace was felt in the cursed town due to the ancient evil's slumber (but he will return in the 1989 cycle during the events of IT: Chapter One).

With the evil gone (for now), Hallorann decided that it's time to move on. Before leaving, he visited Leroy Hanlon (who was not who fans really thought he would be after not being that fearless in Welcome to Derry) to let him know about his next plans. Hallorann mentioned that he will be traveling to London to start his career as a chef in his friend's hotel business:

Leroy Hanlon: "You leaving tonight?" Dick Hallorann: "Bus to Boston, plane to London in the a.m. Got an old buddy back there who owns a hotel, wants to give me a shot at cooking in a restaurant." Leroy Hanlon: "Okay, fancy stuff. Well, listen, if you run into any trouble out there, you know who you can call. I owe you." Dick Hallorann: "I think I'll manage. I mean, how much trouble can a hotel be?"

Hallorann's comment about moving to London is clearly a setup for his next journey in Stephen King's The Shining, but there may be a lot of confusion from fans because the Overlook Hotel in both the novel and the 1980 movie starring Jack Nicholson was not located in London; instead, it was based in Colorado. Hallorann may be getting his start as a chef in the hotel business in London (not the Overlook Hotel) before eventually securing a new job as head chef at the Overlook Hotel in Colorado.

This theory makes sense, considering that his stint in The Shining was already as a head chef, and his comments in the finale of IT: Welcome to Derry indicate that he is just starting to become one during his transfer to London.

Interestingly, Hallorann's mention of London in his final scene in IT: Welcome to Derry could be deeper than fans think. In the final moments of The Shining, following the death of winter caretaker-turned-killer Jack Torrance, the scene showed him in a photo alongside the guests of a party taken at the Overlook Hotel in the 1920s, indicating that Jack was a reincarnation of a past employee from the hotel and was forever tied to the place's dark history.

In the real world, the photo was actually taken at the Royal Palace Hotel in Kensington, London, in 1921. There is a strong chance that Hallorann's mention of London could be an Easter egg to The Shining's ending.

Dick Hallorann's 'Derry' Ending Sets Up His Grim Fate in The Shining Movie

Dick Hallorann's ending in IT: Welcome to Derry not only sets the stage for his next chapter in The Shining but also lays the groundwork for his grim fate at the hands of Danny Torrance in the 1980 movie.

For the uninitiated, Hallorann ended up being killed by a possessed Jack Torrance years later in The Shining. Despite his death, Hallorann's spirit continued to guide Danny Torrance, serving as a mentor to him until he was an adult in 2019's Doctor Sleep.

However, in Stephen King's novel, Hallorann didn't die and instead helped Wendy and Danny Torrance escape at the end. He ended up assisting Danny navigate his "shine" while transferring to another job as a head chef at a resort in Maine. Hallorann later died due to natural causes at a later age.

Many have criticized Stanley Kubrick's The Shining for killing off Dick Hallorann, since fans pointed out that it largely departed from King's novel. Still, Hallorann's death in the film effectively solidified the hopelessness of the Torrance family's situation and heightened the stakes.