2027's Legend of Zelda Movie Officially Breaks a 34-Year Nintendo Casting Rule

2027's The Legend of Zelda movie was confirmed to break a Nintendo casting rule that has stood for 34 years. After the success of the Super Mario Bros. movie franchise, Nintendo is bringing another one of its beloved video game IPs to the big screen. This time, the Switch 2 maker will transport fans to the fantasy world of the Legend of Zelda franchise, with a new live-action film from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball.

Details on the new video game blockbuster are scarce, but we do know that filming started in New Zealand, with young actors Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason taking on the series' central roles of Link and Zelda, respectively. Fans also got a sneak peek at another actor set to appear in the Hylian epic, one that will break a pattern for the Japanese gaming giant that dates back to the '90s.

Apple TV

As part of recently leaked photos from the set of The Legend of Zelda movie (via Forbes), it was revealed that Severance actor Dichen Lachman joined the film's cast, reportedly playing the mysterious ally of Princess Zelda, Impa. Lachman's casting marks the first time an adult actor has been cast in a live-action Nintendo movie since the company's first attempt at adapting Super Mario Bros. in 1993.

Nintendo

In the games, Impa is a member of the thought-to-be-lost Sheikah tribe of warriors. She, along with her family, is tasked with protecting the Hyrule royal family, often regarded as a secret bodyguard for the young Princess Zelda.

Lachman joins the likes of Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, and Dennis Hopper (all three of whom led the ill-fated OG Mario movie) as one of the few adult stars to appear in a live-action Nintendo film.

Sony Pictures

For comparison, the only two other Zelda stars confirmed to this point are 17 (Ainsworth) and 21 (Bragason). At 43 years old, Lachman is the oldest actor currently on the Zelda movie cast.

Sony Pictures

It is assumed that more adult actors for The Legend of Zelda will be announced as time goes on, but for now, it is just Lachman.

Some may argue that 2019's Detective Pikachu featured adult actors in a live-action capacity; however, that was more of a Pokémon Company production rather than a straight-across Nintendo adaptation.

The Legend of Zelda is set to release in theaters on May 7, 2027. The new film from Nintendo, Sony Pictures, and Maze Runner filmmaker Wes Ball follows a young boy who finds himself at the center of a mysterious prophecy to save the fantasy world in which he lives. Zelda will mark Nintendo's third film adaptation of this modern era, following in the footsteps of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and next year's The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (read more about Nintendo's future movie plans here).

Who Will Be the Next Actor Cast in The Legend of Zelda Movie?

With production on The Legend of Zelda movie ongoing in New Zealand, it feels like only a matter of time before more of its cast is announced to eager fans around the globe.

Although Lachman appeared in leaked set photos from the film, she has yet to be officially cast in the movie, with audiences assuming she is playing the fearless Impa. So whatever casting announcement for the film comes next, she will likely be a part of it in some form.

Outside of Lachman's Shekiah warrior, there are a few big names still to be cast in the 2027 blockbuster. The most significant of these is the movie's central villain.

The Zelda series has featured many different big bads over the years; however, they almost always trace back to the terrifying Ganon/Ganondorf. The Prince of Darkness or Demon King is the third part of Zelda's central prophecy, forever entangled in a battle across generations with a great hero (Link) and the protector of Hyrule (Zelda).

Given that this is the first Legend of Zelda film adaptation, it would make sense for Nintendo and Sony Pictures to go with Ganondorf as the movie's antagonist.

Since the new video game movie features relative unknowns as its two leads, the movie could potentially make a splash by casting a big-name celebrity to play its villain. Several actors have been floated for the potential role over the last few months, including Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and Dave Bautista.