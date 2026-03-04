Star Wars Confirms 6 New Sequels Releasing In 2026

Star Wars is gearing up for one of its biggest years in recent memory, with six sequel projects confirmed to release on the 2026 slate. The franchise will also return to theaters for the first time since 2019, marking a major turning point for Lucasfilm after several years focused primarily on streaming. While Star Wars has historically leaned heavily into prequel storytelling, 2026 stands out for shifting the spotlight toward continuation stories.

Star Wars has always been a multi-media storytelling franchise, with movies then TV shows leading the charge, but novels and comics also play a major role in expanding the galaxy. That approach became even more pronounced after Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 and reset the canon across games, books, and comics, creating a more unified timeline.

As a result, 2026 is shaping up to be a packed year for fans, featuring a new theatrical film alongside a new live-action series, animated projects, and multiple books that continue to build out the Star Wars universe across platforms. And for fans of pre-existing Star Wars media, these projects are confirmed to follow up on beloved stories that they are already familiar with.

All the Star Wars Sequels Releasing in 2026

The Mandalorian & Grogu - May 22, 2026

Star Wars

The Mandalorian & Grogu serves as a direct sequel to Disney+'s The Mandalorian, continuing the story of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu after the events of Season 3.

Rather than functioning as a full ensemble crossover, the film appears to narrow its focus to the central duo, positioning their relationship and next mission as the core of the two-hour adventure.

This means it will connect to the series through ongoing character arcs and established lore, particularly Grogu's Jedi training. However, it will also distance itself by omitting many major supporting characters from the MandoVerse, making the movie more accessible as a standalone theatrical release, despite a shaky box office outlook.

Maul - Shadow Lord - April 6, 2026

Star Wars

Maul - Shadow Lord functions as a direct sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, picking up roughly a year after the end of the series and the events of Order 66.

The animated show follows Darth Maul in the early days of the Galactic Empire, exploring what becomes of him after the Jedi are wiped out and the Sith hierarchy has shifted.

Like The Clone Wars, it continues Maul's established arc, with a menacing new look, as a surviving dark side force user. Rather than retelling past events, Shadow Lord extends Maul's story into a new era, which many animation fans are excited to explore.

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

Star Wars

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi is a direct spin-off and sequel to the animated short The Ninth Jedi from Star Wars: Visions Season 1, continuing Kara's story far into the future of the Star Wars timeline.

The follow-up episode Child of Hope from Visions Season 3 takes place less than a year later and acts as a narrative bridge into the upcoming limited series.

Together, these projects form a connected storyline centered on Kara and the attempted revival of the Jedi Order, expanding a standalone short into a full sequel series.

Ahsoka Season 2

Star Wars

Ahsoka Season 2 will pick up almost immediately after the Season 1 finale and break a long-standing tradition in Star Wars live-action storytelling.

According to a recent report, the new season begins "not long after" the events of Season 1, with Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Baylan (Rory McCann) still stranded on Peridea, while Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Ezra (Eman Esfandi) have returned to the main galaxy.

This makes it the first live-action Star Wars sequel to take place with virtually no off-screen time gap between installments.

Reign of the Empire: Edge of the Abyss - September 15, 2026

Star Wars

Reign of the Empire: Edge of the Abyss is an upcoming Star Wars novel and the second book in the Reign of the Empire trilogy, written by Rebecca Roanhorse.

Set in 6 BBY, one year before Andor Season 1, the direct sequel to Reign of the Empire: The Mask of Fear explores the early days of the Galactic Empire and the growing tensions across the galaxy.

Legacy - July 28, 2026

Star Wars

Legacy is an upcoming Star Wars novel that functions as a sequel to The Last Jedi, taking place in the gap between Episode VIII and The Rise of Skywalker.

The story follows Rey as she continues her Jedi training under Leia Organa after Luke's death, exploring how the two attempt to rebuild the Jedi legacy while on the run from the First Order. By picking up immediately after the Battle of Crait, the novel expands on Rey's journey in the aftermath of The Last Jedi.

Bonus Star Wars Sequels in 2026

Jar Jar 1 - February 11, 2026

Star Wars

Jar Jar #1 is an upcoming canon one-shot comic from Marvel that serves as a direct sequel to Revenge of the Sith, set in the immediate aftermath of the fall of the Republic.

The story follows Jar Jar Binks as he reckons with his role in granting Palpatine emergency powers and becomes unexpectedly involved in the early formation of the Rebel Alliance.

Shadow of Maul - March 4, 2026

Star Wars

Typical for any Darth Maul story, the comic book Shadow of Maul acts as a sequel to The Clone Wars by continuing his story in the immediate aftermath of the series and the fall of the Republic.

It builds directly on Maul's survival and criminal empire established in The Clone Wars, bridging his arc into the early Imperial era and setting up his next chapter in Maul - Shadow Lord.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Echoes of the Empire - April 22, 2026

Star Wars

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Echoes of the Empire is a sequel spin-off to the 1980 classic The Empire Strikes Back.

Set between Episodes V and VI, the comic explores how the galaxy responds to the Empire's tightening grip and the fallout from Luke's confrontation with Darth Vader.

The Mandalorian: The Manga, Vol. 4 - May 5, 2026

Star Wars

The Mandalorian: The Manga, Vol. 4 is a collected manga adaptation that continues retelling the events of The Mandalorian Season 1.

It is a sequel to the earlier manga volumes, which adapt the first half of Season 1 ahead of the major motion picture releasing later that month starring the main duo.