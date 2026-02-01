2026's The Mandalorian Movie Will Omit 8 Major Characters From the Show

As The Mandalorian shifts from streaming juggernaut to theatrical event, it’s leaving some familiar faces behind. Previous reports and casting news suggest the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu, set for a May 22, 2026, release, will largely center on Din Djarin and his foundling-turned-Jedi, rather than on characters from the larger MandoVerse. That creative choice could help focus the film and its story. But it also comes with consequences, namely, the absence of several major characters who helped define the Disney+ era of Star Wars.

Since debuting in 2019, The Mandalorian has steadily expanded its ensemble, weaving in Mandalorian royalty, New Republic pilots, and legacy icons. But as the franchise transitions to a feature film format, not everyone is making the jump. Some actors openly confirmed they are not involved. Others expressed uncertainty about their Star Wars futures, while a few absences stem from real-world circumstances that permanently close the door.

Here is a closer look at eight major characters who will not appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu, why they’re missing, and where their stories could continue in the future.

Which Prominent Mandalorian Characters Won’t Return in the Movie?

Disney+

Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze became one of the most important characters in The Mandalorian. In its third season, she reclaimed leadership of Mandalore and united its clans. The fan favorite’s arc feels complete, at least for now.

Sackhoff seemingly insinuated, alongside co-star Emily Swallow, that Bo-Katan and The Armorer won't appear in the 2026 film. Her character’s responsibilities as Mandalore’s leader would logically keep her away while Din Djarin embarks on a more personal mission. That said, Bo-Katan remains far too significant to disappear permanently. A future Mandalorian-focused series or a larger MandoVerse crossover could easily bring her back into the spotlight.

Disney+

The Armorer (Swallow) has been a constant ideological force within the series, shaping Din Djarin’s beliefs since the beginning. But like Bo-Katan, her story has settled into a leadership role rather than one built for roaming adventures. Narratively, her absence reinforces the idea that Din has moved beyond the strict dogma that once defined him.

Disney+

Koska Reeves, played by professional wrestler Mercedes Varnado (also known under the names Mercedes Moné and Sasha Banks), quickly became a fan favorite, thanks in no small part to Varnado’s physical presence and charisma. While she has expressed interest in returning to Star Wars, it’s likely that secondary Mandalorian warriors will take a back seat in the film.

Disney+

Few villains loomed larger over The Mandalorian than Moff Gideon, portrayed by Captain America: Brave New World actor Giancarlo Esposito. Season 3 ended with Gideon seemingly meeting his demise during the destruction of his cloning facility, and Esposito acknowledged that Gideon likely won’t return in future projects.

Disney+

Despite his deep ties to Mandalorian culture, Temuera Morrison says Boba Fett will not appear in the movie. The New Zealand-born actor revealed in 2024 that he didn't know anything about Boba Fett's Star Wars future, leaving little hope that he would return in The Mandalorian & Grogu. This doesn’t mean the fan-favorite is gone for good, but it makes sense for Din’s story to move forward without him.

Disney+

With Boba Fett likely absent, it makes sense that his closest associate, Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, would follow suit. The Mulan and Agents of SHIELD star indicated she does not know if or when she’ll return to Star Wars, with her most recent appearance taking place in The Book of Boba Fett.

Disney+

The late Carl Weathers brought warmth, humor, and authority to Greef Karga, making the character a cornerstone of the series’ early seasons. Unfortunately, Weathers’ untimely passing in 2024 means Greef will not return, and Lucasfilm is unlikely to recast the role.

His legacy, however, is firmly embedded in The Mandalorian's DNA. It’s likely that future stories—including The Mandalorian & Grogu—will honor his contributions through character references or on-screen dedications.

Disney+

Former mixed martial artist Gina Carano’s Cara Dune was written out of the franchise following Carano’s dismissal from Lucasfilm between seasons two and three. Though the actress has since filed and settled a lawsuit with Disney, there is no scenario in which the character appears in The Mandalorian & Grogu. While Cara once had major narrative potential, Lucasfilm has clearly moved on from the character.

Will These Minor Characters Appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu?

Disney+

Imperial comms officer Elia Kane became an intriguing presence across seven episodes of The Mandalorian. But her portrayer, Twisters actress Katy O’Brian, shut down any hope of the character returning for the film, telling Polygon, "I don't know if they're going to do a season 4. I know the movie's coming out. I know I'm not in it."

Disney+

Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) has served as a narrative glue in Star Wars’ Disney+ era, appearing in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. However, whether the pilot will make the leap to the big screen remains to be seen. Lee told Screen Rant in early 2024 that he hadn’t yet received confirmation of his involvement, though it’s possible that may have changed, since the film was still early in production at the time.

The most shocking Star Wars television appearance belongs to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who returned in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Despite the character’s surprising recent appearances, Hamill told CBS Mornings in December 2025 that he believes his time as the iconic Jedi is over:

“I think I’ve had my time. Especially in…the middle one, I’m only in cameos in [Episode 7] and [Episode 9]. The only time he was part of the narrative was in Episode 8, and they wrapped up my story. I think it’s funny that people miss the irony that he died from an overdose of the Force.”

Disney+

Hamill’s comments notably focus on the sequel film trilogy rather than on his return to the role since then. That said, a Luke Skywalker appearance runs the risk of overshadowing the title characters in their own film. But even if Luke doesn't appear, his role as Grogu's mentor will likely have an impact on the green infant's future.

For now, though, the focus is clear: this is Din Djarin’s movie, Grogu’s next chapter, and a fresh starting point for the franchise’s theatrical ambitions. These characters’ absences keep the focus where it belongs while giving the franchise a clear path forward for its film and television projects.