The Mandalorian Star Reveals Her Disappointment In Season 3 Absence

A star from The Mandalorian spoke about her disappointing absence from Lucasfilm's third season of its hit Star Wars Disney+ series.

While there were plenty of fun appearances in The Mandalorian's Season 3, such as Star Wars Rebels' Zeb Orrelios, some familiar characters never showed. One key example was Boba Fett himself, someone many fans were expecting to pop up at any moment.

Another missing face was Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, the right hand of Temuera Morrison's Fett. She was last seen in The Book of Boba Fett's season one finale.

The Lack of Fennec Shand In The Mandalorian

Star Wars

While speaking with The Movie Dweeb, The Book of Boba Fett star Ming-Na Wen spoke about her absence from The Mandalorian Season 3.

When asked if she was disappointed not to be called back for the series, like Temuera Morrison was, the actress admitted that "of course" she felt "disappointed:"

“Yeah, I mean… You know, for me and I think, sometimes when you take something out of context, it sounds worse than it is. As an actor, I think we love our character so much that anytime we can reprise and be that character… especially someone like me, right? Fennec Shand is my dream role. So yeah, of course, you’re gonna feel disappointed. Like, ‘Oh, why did they you know have me put on my outfit and get into the battle with everyone?’"

Despite the lack of a call, however, both she and Morrison "[totally] understand and respect Jon Favreau [and Dave Filoni's process]:"

"So, I think that sort of is the disappointment. But at the same time, we totally both understand and respect Jon Favreau, [and] Dave Filoni’s process in what they need to do in their storytelling. So, it’s just… yeah, we’re greedy. I mean, I know I am. I would love to be in every single Star Wars project at this point from now on, you know?”

When Will Fennec Shand Return?

So when exactly will Fennec Shand return to the screen?

If a second season for The Book of Boba Fett does ever happen, that would be at least one guaranteed appearance for the character. Sadly, as it stands now, there doesn't seem to be any movement on an official continuation.

Though, the recent Star Wars Timelines book did tease that Cad Bane could still be alive and well, providing a perfect starting point for another adventure.

The next option would be The Mandalorian Season 4. Fennec may have missed the boat for Season 3, but one would think she'd intersect with Din Djarin's life again at some point or another.

At the very least, Dave Filoni's big MandoVerse crossover film will almost certainly feature both Boba Fett and Fennec Shand—whenever it happens to come to fruition.

The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+.