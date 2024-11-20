Boba Fett's On-Screen Future Gets Discouraging Update from Temuera Morrison

Boba Fett was once one of the most popular characters in Star Wars, but backlash to his Disney+ series may have affected his future.

Star Wars introduced Jango Fett actor Temeura Morrison as his bounty hunter son Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Season 2, laying the groundwork for a solo series where he would take over Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire on Tattooine.

Unfortunately, that series, The Book of Boba Fett, arrived on Disney+ a year later to mixed reviews and criticism from fans for how it abandoned Boba Fett's bad-ass bounty hunter roots.

Boba Fett's Star Wars Future Is Uncertain, Says Temeura Morrison

Star Wars

Speaking with The RaeSide, Boba Fett actor Temeura Morrison discussed the future of his Star Wars bounty hunter.

Offering a discouraging update to fans, the New Zealand-born actor stated he "[doesn't] know what is happening on the Star Wars front" as he believes Lucasfilm is focused on "making new stuff."

Morrison had been hoping to see The Book of Boba Fett renewed for Season 2, adding how it would be "nice to work with [Ming-Na Wen] again" (the actress who played his loyal companion Fennec Chand):

"I was hoping for a ['Book of Boba Fett' Season 2], maybe, but we'll see what happens... I don't know what's on the cards but it'd be nice to work with [Ming-Na Wen] again."

During an appearance at FAN EXPO Chicago (via ScreenRant), Morrison explained how his Star Wars future is currently up in the air.

The actor confirmed he was last placed to "turn up" in The Mandalorian Season 4, which has since been shelved in favor of The Mandalorian & Grogu movie:

"I understand they're going to do a Mando with Grogu movie next and things have changed too, there was going to be a 'Mando 4,' and I was going to turn up in that."

Morrison noted how he is "still waiting for a phone call" and believes he may be "on the shelf for a little bit" after his Disney+ solo outing:

"But as of now I'm still waiting for a phone call to be quite honest. I think we're just put on the shelf for a little bit. Maybe we come off the shelf later."

When Will Boba Fett Next Appear in Star Wars?

Unless Temeura Morrison is lying to fans, as is common for actors in the galaxy far, far away, it appears he will be sitting out of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

This decision may be disappointing, but a two-hour movie offers far less time than an eight-episode series, meaning there is not as much room to cram in Star Wars characters.

As of now, things are not looking too good for The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 as almost three years have passed since the series premiered to mixed reactions with no signs of renewal or plans to continue the story at all.

In terms of where Boba Fett could appear next, he could smoothly fit into any projects taking place in the MandoVerse timeline. While The Mandalorian & Grogu may be ruled out, Ahsoka Season 2 or Dave Filoni's MandoVerse crossover movie could find room for the clone bounty hunter to return.

Of the options, Filoni's untitled Star Wars blockbuster which will unite the heroes of the MandoVerse against Grand Admiral Thrawn makes the most sense. After all, that battle will undoubtedly require all the manpower that can be brought together including Din Djarin, Ahsoka, Rebels' Ghost Crew, and, of course, Boba Fett.

Unfortunately, Star Wars' theatrical crossover event currently has no release window, although it will presumably debut sometime after The Mandalorian & Grogu and Ahsoka Season 2. As both those projects should arrive in 2026, fans could be kept waiting until 2027 or later to see Boba Fett again.

But that does not mean Morrison cannot make his return to Star Wars then, because as the face of Jango and Boba Fett, he is similarly the face of all the clones.

Previously, Morrison briefly brought Captain Rex to live-action in Ahsoka during a flashback segment. By all accounts, Rex may well still be alive during the MandoVerse timeline, so perhaps he could reunite with his Clone Wars companion in Ahsoka Season 2, giving Morrison his much-desired return to Star Wars.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming now on Disney+.