Boba Fett Actor Wants Disney to Make Character 'Badass' Again

Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison wants to bring back the old "badass" side of his Star Wars bounty hunter in the future.

Despite only enjoying a few minutes of screen time in Star Wars' original trilogy, Boba Fett has always been one of the franchise's most iconic characters. Recently, the popular bounty hunter was given a new lease of life on Disney+ as Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison stepped into the role for The Mandalorian Season 2.

Across both his adventures with Din Djarin and his The Book of Boba Fett spin-off, Disney was criticized for not delivering enough of the badassery that the character has long been associated with. And clearly, the actor behind Fett agrees as he has revealed how he wants that to change going forward.

Boba Fett Actor Shares 'Badass' Future Hopes

Star Wars

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison shared his hopes for his legendary bounty hunter to return to his "badass ways" in future Star Wars appearances

After the finale of the Disney+ solo outing left Fett's story open, Morrison revealed his desire to return "somewhere" and to see "the old Boba Fett:"

“We’ve got to bring him back somewhere. We’ve got to see the old Boba Fett.”

The Star Wars actor added that fans have "found out some stuff" about the character and campaigned to "get him back to his badass ways:"

“We reintroduced him. We found out some stuff. But I think it’s time to get him back to his badass ways. No two ways around that. So, I think we sort of have that scope to go back there, but that’s out of my control. I’ll just see what happens.”

When Will Boba Fett Return to Star Wars?

The Book of Boba Fett took a unique approach to the character as he took over Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire, while a series of flashbacks filled in his story after falling into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi. However, this was not the direction that many fans were hoping to see Disney+ take the legendary bounty hunter.

Although Fett did have a few badass moments in his solo outing, those moments were few and far between, and audiences had been expecting far more. Hopefully, whenever the bounty hunter-turned-crime lord next finds his way into Star Wars, Morrison will get his wish of bringing back the badassness that made Fett famous.

As of now, Fett continues to lead his criminal empire, but that doesn't mean he can't take a step back into the action down the line. When exactly Temuera Morrison will next appear remains uncertain but with so many projects exploring the MandoVerse timeline at the moment, that wait may not be long after all.

Perhaps he will even be back to help out Din Djarin once again in The Mandalorian Season 3 since the pair look to have established some level of friendship. Alternatively, Fett could find his way into either Ahsoka or Skeleton Crew, but those series seem to have less obvious opportunities for him to play a role.

The Book of Boba Fett has not yet been renewed for a second season, but the latest update did sound rather hopeful about the possibility. For now, the first season can be found streaming exclusively on Disney+.