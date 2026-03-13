I'm Convinced This MCU Supervillain Will Become a Hero In Phase 6

It's a near given that Wilson Bethel's Bullseye will join Daredevil as an ally in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, thanks to this one major clue from production. The sophomore run of the Charlie Cox-led Disney+ series will bring back Dex Poindexter, who will return to torment both Daredevil and Mayor Wilson Fisk. The last time fans saw Bullseye was inside a hidden apartment following his failure to assassinate Mayor Fisk and Vanessa Fisk, seemingly contemplating his next move. Bullseye's upcoming comeback in Season 2 is filled with intrigue, as clues suggest he may be switching sides.

Set photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in April 2025 showed Dex Poindexter, aka Bullseye, sporting upgraded combat armor and standing alongside Daredevil, suggesting they were not fighting each other. These photos strongly indicated that the two former enemies will form a temporary alliance in Season 2, as they share a common enemy: Wilson Fisk.

It's possible the pair will be forced to work together because both will likely be overwhelmed by the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. The temporary truce will be exciting to see since the dynamic between them will be forever changed after this alliance.

Speaking with TV Insider in April 2025, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane teased Bullseye's mindset after the finale, noting that "everybody's got to pick a side" and it will be a huge part of what's coming in the future:

TV Insider: "And Bullseye managed to escape without anyone really noticing after his attempted shooting at Fisk’s ball. Is he someone we should be scared of, or is he a potential ally to be made?" Dario Scardapane: "So I’m answering your question with kind of a vaguery, but a lot of the fun of where we left things in the finale is that you see Bullseye looking out a broken window. All of those people that you checked in with at the end, there’s a central question. Everybody’s got to pick a side, which side are they going to end up on? And that’s a huge part of what’s coming down the road."

Scardapane ended by offering high praise to Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel, teasing that what the actor will do will be "super interesting" in Season 2:

"And I’m a huge Wilson Bethel fan. I think that what he’s done with Bullseye is super interesting, and I think that we’ve got a pretty great set of cards to play in terms of our characters. We have an embarrassment of riches at this point."

If he does end up teaming with Daredevil in Season 2, Bullseye's arc will definitely be "super interesting," considering the intense rivalry between the pair due to the villain's involvement with Foggy Nelson's death. By making an alliance with the man who killed his best friend, Daredevil could be desperate in trying to defeat Mayor Fisk and his forces, especially now that New York is under Martial Law.

Bethel also said in a previous appearance at San Antonio's Spacecon in October 2025 that Bullseye will return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 while also noting that Season 2 will explore "Dex's interesting dynamic." This could allude to his team-up with Daredevil:

"As some of you might know, we've already [got] picked up for another new season that we will start doing next year. We'll have more Bullseye on the way, Kingpin, and all the rest. I have good news for you, which is that the new season will be out next year. There are a whole new avenues of Dex’s interesting dynamic, messed up psyche, that we get to explore and that’s some really, really fun stuff for Bullseye and Dex."

Interestingly, the teaser trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 heavily hinted at a team-up between Daredevil and Bullseye.

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At the 0:40 mark of the trailer, Daredevil can be seen reaching out his hand to help somebody on the floor, and the next shot is a bloodied Bullseye.

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Given that the actual promotional material of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is already suggesting a team-up, it is reasonable to assume that an alliance (albeit temporary) may be in the cards for the former rivals.

Watch the official teaser trailer below:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on March 24. Joining Wilson Bethel and Charlie Cox are Krysten Ritter, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ayelet Zurer, Deborah Ann Woll, and many more.

Why a Daredevil & Bullseye Alliance Makes Sense

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Bullseye's killing of Foggy Nelson is unforgivable in Matt's eyes, which is likely to make any alliance uneasy. Still, the fact that Mayor Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force have seemingly pushed Daredevil and his allies to the brink may force them to agree to dangerous alliances.

Bullseye is not an easy ally to trust, as Wilson Bethel has already teased the character's unhinged return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, making him even more reckless and unstable. The setup could yield intense, layered scenes that deepen the exploration of the clash between Bullseye's instability and Daredevil's moral code.

Whatever the case, seeing Bullseye help Daredevil defeat Mayor Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force would be an ideal scenario, regardless of how dangerous this team-up will be.