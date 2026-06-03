Marvel Officially Debuts 15th Major Cinematic Spider-Man Universe

Few characters have reached the screen through as many major cinematic universes as Marvel's Spider-Man. The web-slinger anchored a run of separate continuities over the past two decades, each telling its own version of the hero through different actors, tones, and eras. Sony Pictures and Marvel keep finding fresh corners of the Multiverse for Peter Parker and the heroes who follow him. Now they have debuted one more major cinematic Spider-Man universe.

Spider-Noir, the live-action series starring Nicolas Cage, premiered worldwide on Prime Video on May 27, following an early domestic launch on MGM+ on May 25. The eight-episode show drops a masked vigilante into a crime-soaked 1930s New York, and this Depression-era setting plays out in an entirely new reality, one that stands apart from every Spider-Man universe before it. Spider-Noir just became the next major cinematic Spider-Man universe, and the first to exist only on television.

Amazon Prime Video

Cage plays Ben Reilly, an aging private investigator who once protected the city as its only masked hero, the Spider. A personal tragedy pushed him out of that life years earlier. Mobsters, monsters, and a femme fatale drag him back into it. This version of Spider-Man is a hard-boiled detective rather than a young, quippy teenager.

Sony Pictures Television produced the TV-14-rated series in association with Amazon MGM Studios, with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the duo behind the animated Spider-Verse films, among the executive producers. Prime Video released all eight episodes at once in two formats, a black-and-white cut and a full-color version. Critics responded warmly, and the show opened at 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, one of the strongest debuts in the Spider-Man franchise.

Cage already voiced a version of this hero. He played Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the 2018 animated film. The new series shares no continuity with that movie.

Every Other Major Spider-Man Universe Featured In Movies or TV

Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man (Earth-199999)

Marvel Studios

Tom Holland's Peter Parker swings through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the reality Marvel designates Earth-199999. Spider-Man: Far From Home was the first time the universe was referenced out loud on screen when Mysterio referred to it as Earth-616. Holland first appeared in Captain America: Civil War, headlined three solo films, and fought alongside the Avengers across the Infinity Saga.

Spider-Man: No Way Home cracked the Multiverse open and pulled earlier screen versions of the character into his world. In that film, a spell by Doctor Strange erased Peter Parker from everyone's memory, setting up his next chapter in a fourth film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Miles Morales Spider-Man Universe (Earth-1610)

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Animation gave Miles Morales his own continuity in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, set on Earth-1610. The film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, widened the canvas into a vast Multiverse of Spider-people and named several rival realities along the way. The franchise will close its current arc with Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe/ Venom Universe (Earth-688)

Sony Pictures

Sony launched a villain-led franchise with Venom in 2018, a reality later marked as Earth-688. Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock headlined a trilogy, and the universe grew with Morbius, Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, and Kraven the Hunter. Spider-Man himself never appeared. Poor reviews and weak returns prompted Sony to pause the film slate after Kraven the Hunter in late 2024. Spider-Noir now arrives under the same Sony Pictures banner, though it occupies a separate reality of its own.

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Universe (Earth-96283)

Sony Pictures

Sam Raimi's films starring Tobey Maguire defined modern superhero cinema in the 2000s, in a reality designated Earth-96283. The trilogy began with Spider-Man in 2002 and ended with Spider-Man 3 in 2007. Maguire returned to the role in No Way Home, almost two decades later, and delivered a performance that left many Spider-Man fans nostalgic.

The Earth-96283 continuity is one of the most intriguing Spider-Man universes, not just because of Maguire but also its villains. Raimi's trilogy featured deadly antagonists like the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, and Venom.

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Universe (Earth-120703)

Sony Pictures

Andrew Garfield took over as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man, a reality marked as Earth-120703. The reboot produced two films before Sony changed course. Garfield, like Maguire, returned for No Way Home, which united three live-action versions of the wall-crawler for the first time.

Just like Maguire's Spider-Man universe, Garfield's era also had its allure. The films featured some of the best cinematic shots ever made in a Spider-Man film. It's also one of the most tragic Spider-Man iterations.

Spider-Man & X-Men Animated Series Universe (Earth-92131)

Marvel

Long before the modern films, Marvel's heroes shared an animated reality known as Earth-92131. Spider-Man: The Animated Series ran in the mid-1990s in that continuity, alongside X-Men: The Animated Series and other Saturday-morning staples. Its final arc sent the hero hopping between dimensions and even crossing paths with a live-action cameo, an early television swing at the kind of multiversal storytelling the movies would later perfect.

Gwen Stacy Spider-Woman Universe

The animated Spider-Verse films swung open the door to a crowd of additional realities. These belong to one animated franchise rather than standing as separate film series, so they widen the on-screen web of the Spider-Verse films. Gwen Stacy's Earth-65 leads this pack. There, the radioactive spider bit her instead of Peter Parker, and she became Spider-Woman. Hailee Steinfeld voices her in Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse, where her bond with Miles adds to much of the emotions of the second film.

Peter B. Parker (Earth-616B)

Sony Pictures

The older, worn-down Peter B. Parker calls Earth-616B home. Jake Johnson voices the divorced, out-of-shape hero who reluctantly mentors Miles and slowly stumbles back toward purpose. His reality mirrors the mainstream comics Earth-616, so the films mark it with a B to keep the two apart.

Spider-Man Noir (Earth-90214)

Sony Pictures

Earth-90214 holds the original Spider-Man Noir, the 1930s black-and-white detective Cage first voiced in Into the Spider-Verse. That animated version sticks with Peter Parker and trades color for hard shadows. The new live-action Spider-Noir borrows the same pulp flavor, yet it tells a fresh story with Ben Reilly in a reality all its own, which keeps the two versions firmly apart.

Spider-Ham (Earth-8311)

Sony Pictures

A radioactive pig bit a spider on Earth-8311, producing Peter Porker, better known as Spider-Ham. John Mulaney voices the cartoon hero, and his universe runs on Looney Tunes logic.

Peni Parker (Earth-14512)

Sony Pictures

Peni Parker hails from Earth-14512, a far-future, anime-styled reality. She pilots a psychic mech suit called SP//dr, linked to a radioactive spider she shares a mental bond with. Kimiko Glenn voices the character in both animated films.

Spider-Man 2099 (Earth-928)

Sony Pictures

Miguel O'Hara guards Earth-928 in the year 2099 as the brooding Spider-Man 2099. Oscar Isaac voices him as the stern leader of the Spider-Society, the multiversal task force at the center of Across the Spider-Verse. His wrist device makes safe travel between realities possible.

Spider-Man India (Earth-50101)

Sony Pictures

Pavitr Prabhakar protects Mumbattan on Earth-50101, a city that blends Mumbai and Manhattan into one. Karan Soni voices the upbeat Spider-Man India, who arrived as a scene-stealer in Across the Spider-Verse.

Miles G. Morales (Earth-42)

Sony Pictures

Earth-42 closes the loop on the whole saga. The radioactive spider that bit Miles came from there, and that reality's own Miles grew up without a Spider-Man, turning into the Prowler instead. Across the Spider-Verse left this darker Miles G. Morales as its biggest cliffhanger, a thread Beyond the Spider-Verse looks set to resolve.