New 'Superman 2' Photos Unveil Redesign for David Corenswet's Superman Suit

David Corenswet’s Superman suit picked up some key changes for Superman 2, officially titled Man of Tomorrow, and new photos make the differences easy to spot. Corenswet debuted the costume in 2025’s Superman, the film that launched James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe, and he wore the same outfit again during his appearance in this summer’s Supergirl. The design got its "S" crest from the Kingdom Come comic and restored the classic red trunks, a detail that divided fans long before the movie even hit theaters.

Set photos from the Atlanta production of Man of Tomorrow, the first movie sequel in the DCU, reveal five clear changes to the suit Corenswet will wear when the film opens in theaters on July 9, 2027. Gunn, who wrote and directed both movies, confirmed on Threads that his star is wearing a brand-new costume, one with slight adjustments from the 2025 version. Each tweak is small on its own, but together they give the Man of Steel a sharper, more streamlined silhouette.

Filming began in Georgia in the spring, and Gunn shared his first photo from the set in April. Recent night shoots turned downtown Atlanta into Metropolis for a street brawl between Superman and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, who wears a practical version of his comic-accurate Warsuit. Several images show heavy scorch marks across the suit’s midsection, suggesting Lex’s new hardware does real damage before the longtime enemies join forces against Lars Eidinger’s Brainiac.

Key Changes Made to Superman’s Suit in Man of Tomorrow

A Tighter, More Form-Fitting Design

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The 2025 costume left room between the hero's skin and the material. Wrinkles gathered around the arms and torso in plenty of shots, and the fabric had a soft, relaxed drape that made Superman look approachable instead of armored. That was deliberate, as Gunn described the outfit in interviews as something closer to a wrestler’s gear, designed to put ordinary people at ease.

The Man of Tomorrow suit hugs Corenswet’s frame far more closely. The material fits smoothly across the chest and shoulders, with barely a crease visible in the newest photos, and the sleeves appear slightly trimmed down as well. Some of that may come down to the actor’s conditioning, though the cut itself is clearly tighter than the baggier original.

An Adjusted Collar Design

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One major part of the first suit that attracted a lot of scrutiny was the neckline. Gunn cycled through a couple of different collar shapes during production on Superman, and chose a version with a soft rounded edge that curved gently around Corenswet’s throat.

The sequel’s collar is noticeably different. It rises higher on the neck and features a deeper, more defined notch at the front, exposing more of the throat and pushing the design closer to the New 52 comic suit that already inspired much of the costume’s line work.

A Bigger 'S' Emblem

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The House of El crest keeps the Kingdom Come-inspired shape introduced in 2025, so this change is a resize rather than a redesign. In the new photos, the emblem stretches visibly wider across Corenswet’s chest and rests a touch higher than it did on the original suit.

The difference is subtle up close but a bit more noticeable at a distance. Although the change is small, it’s still evident in the dim, chaotic set photos, so it should be even easier to spot by the time official photos get released and when the film hits theaters.

A Deeper Shade of Blue

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Color was one of the best aspects of the first movie’s suit. On screen, the 2025 costume looked bright and cold, with a cyan-tinted blue that popped under the film’s heavy color grade.

The new suit looks like a richer, truer blue, much closer to classic comic book royal blue than the icy tone of the original. However, this could easily look different when the film releases, since the final color will still pass through a grade before it arrives in theaters. The change does appear consistent across multiple batches of set photos, though. It also stops well short of the near-navy palette worn by Henry Cavill’s Superman in the DC Extended Universe.

Diagonal Belt Loops

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The smallest change is only noticeable upon zooming in. Close-up shots of Superman's gold belt show that the loops on the red trunks now cut diagonally, angling outward toward the hips instead of running straight up and down as they did on the 2025 suit.

It's a subtle but interesting tailoring choice, one that follows the V shape of the trunks and gives the waistline a nice finish. The trunks themselves survive untouched, which should surprise nobody. Gunn credited Corenswet with helping pick that part of the design on the first film, explaining that "Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him," and the sequel doesn’t intend to walk that philosophy back. Some fans might not like the trunks, but it looks like it’s here to stay.