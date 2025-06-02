Superman 2025 Releases Gorgeous New Flying Footage

A new piece of promotional material for 2025's Superman showed David Corenswet's titular hero in new footage flying through the air. Corenswet is about to embark on his first flight as the titular Man of Steel in the new DC Universe's first theatrical movie, giving him the chance to bring a new take on DC's biggest superhero to the forefront.

A banner ad shown at Piccadilly Circus (London, UK) showcased new footage of David Corenswet's Superman flying in 2025's Superman. While two full trailers have been released for James Gunn's first Superman solo movie, footage of Corenswet's leading metahuman has not shown him taking to the skies often.

Shared by X user @NestorCine, Corenswet is seen soaring through the air above the clouds, with his long red cape flowing behind him.

While the approximately 20 seconds of footage does not divert away from Corenswet, it gives fans an idea of what his Superman will look like in the movie when he takes flight.

This new teaser ends with a close-up look at the new "S" symbol on Superman's cape, which fans know from the "Kingdom Come" storyline from DC Comics, as the cape flows in the wind. The footage seen in this ad is the longest look at the hero flying to date.

Other trailers have shown Corenswet's Superman flying through the streets of Metropolis, including a few shots of him in action against the film's numerous villainous characters.

This includes Superman flying into battle against the massive kaiju monster featured in both of the movie's full trailers.

Another short look at the film highlighted the Man of Steel flying through a snowy tundra, with shots showing him from behind and from a straight-on perspective with his cape flapping behind him.

With only a couple of months until Superman comes to theaters, most of the leading hero's flying footage has not been shared with the public yet. Most of the trailers have featured him in his Clark Kent persona with Lois Lane or in battle against one of multiple villains the film will feature, including Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor.

Kicking off the DCU's theatrical slate on July 11, Superman will bring David Corenswet's Clark Kent into a brand-new solo story for DC Studios. Set about a year after Clark first begins operating as a hero, he will go up against Lex Luthor while encountering a unique team of already-established heroes in an adventure that will lay the groundwork for a new DC Universe.

When Will Fans See More Flying in 2025 Superman Movie?

With just under two months until Superman soars into theaters, the film is sure to push further into its promotional tour in the coming weeks. Particularly considering its proximity in release to major competition like Jurassic World: Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, fans are sure to get at least one new look at the movie sooner rather than later.

Recently, DC Studios and Warner Bros. shared a first motion poster for Superman, highlighting the dichotomy between Corenswet's Last Son of Krypton and his Clark Kent persona. More similar posters and footage are in line to be released in June and July to hype up the movie's summer release, which will be one of WB's biggest for the year.

New information about the film's characters continues to be made public in the lead-up to July 11, giving fans more of an idea of what to expect from this new Superman solo film.

While plenty of material is surely going to remain under wraps until fans see the entire movie, there will be plenty to chew on going into this monumental release.