New Superman 2025 Movie Commercial Reveals How 1 Major Villain Gets Defeated

A new Superman (2025) movie commercial may have given away how David Corenswet's Man of Steel will defeat one of the film's major villains. In James Gunn's upcoming comic book movie reboot, Superman will not just have Nicholas Hoult's dastardly Lex Luthor to contend with but a whole swath of DC Comics villains, including the mysterious Metamorpho, Ultraman, and The Engineer. How the iconic hero will dispel these super-powered threats remains unclear, but the character will have his hands full regardless.

Fans got a potential tease of how David Corenswet's Superman will defeat at least one villain from the upcoming summer blockbuster thanks to a commercial tied into the new DC Studios movie. One of at least seven villains confirmed to appear in Superman is a massive kaiju monster that Supes will have to take on. This super-sized scumbag has been seen wreaking havoc on Metropolis in various pieces of movie marketing to this point.

YouTube

The newly released toy commercial (posted on YouTube by user Random Media Archive) showcases a new set tied into the movie, showing off a plastic figure of the Man of Steel as well as the kaiju beast set to appear in the film.

YouTube

As a part of the set's super-powered action, the kaiju's stomach can be opened up with a well-placed uppercut to the chin of the hulking monster. If hit in the right place, the towering terror releases this ooey, gooey blue substance from its torso, hinting that this is how the villain will be defeated in the upcoming film.

YouTube

This, ultimately, could be a fun feature of the new tantalizing toy; however, it may also hint at a messy cleanup needed down Main Street in Metropolis with David Corenswet's Superman bursting through the kaiju's chest, leaving nothing but its gargantuan carcass and remnant of its blue insides on the streets below.

Watch the full "Superman vs Kaiju Slime Battle" toy commercial here:

Superman marks a significant return to form for DC Studios on the big screen, as it kicks off James Gunn's new DCU and brings the Man of Steel back to the box office for the first time since 2017's Justice League.

Written and directed by the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker, Superman follows David Corenswet's new take on the titular hero as he splits his days as a fledgling journalist in the fictional city of Metropolis alongside Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane with being an alien superhero and taking on threats like Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor (read more about the Superman cast here).

How Will Superman Defeat the Movie's Kaiju?

DC

While some may scoff at this blue-goo-infused kaiju toy as being nothing more than a fun thing for kids to play with, it may actually hold the secret to one of Superman's most significant moments.

Fans have gotten several teases of the kaiju fight in the movie's trailers to this point. Usually, the battle is shown with Superman flying at the colossal creature and hitting it across the nose as it terrorizes the people of Metropolis.

What if, after holding back as best he can to not scare anyone watching from the ground, David Corenswet's titular finally comes to the conclusion that he needs to use all his might to defeat this scaly villain? This could result in Superman flying straight through the beast, opening its chest, and spilling its blue guts onto the city below.

For fans of James Gunn's other work, it is easy to see how the filmmaker would come to such a gooey conclusion to an epic fight scene. Gunn has demonstrated he is not afraid to get a little gross in some of his work. Just look at how Dave Bautista's Drax took down the Abilisks at the beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Sometimes, Gunn's heroes opt to go right through their foes, providing a bit of body horror-infused comedy along the way, and this could be another of those moments to add to Gunn's lengthy resume.