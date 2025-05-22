Superman 2025 Movie Reveals First David Corenswet Clark Kent Poster

While David Corenswet's Superman has taken much of the marketing spotlight for James Gunn's upcoming DC reboot to this point, his alter ego finally got his moment in the sun in the movie's first Clark Kent poster. Gunn's Superman is not only about its titular alien superhuman but also the character's human counterpart, Clark, as he navigates being a god among men, working his day job at the Daily Planet newspaper alongside the lovable Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan).

Mere weeks before Superman soars into theaters, DC Studios revealed the first Clark Kent poster for the movie, showcasing David Corenswet's transformation from the Man of Steel into his bumbling human journalist persona. Clark is as much a part of this Superman story as the last son of Krypton is, so why not give him his own marketing beat?

DC Studios

The new Clark Kent poster comes by way of the official Superman social media channels, showing off David Corenswet's transformation from Clark into the titular Superman.

The sneak peek at the movie is part of a pair of posters for the film, one with Clark standing among the crowd in Metropolis, ready to suit up at a moment's notice, and the other with Superman in full costume, prepared to save the day.

DC Studios

See the complete Clark-to-Superman poster transformation below:

Superman comes from Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad James Gunn, marking the renowned director's first big-screen entry into his newly-launched DCEU (DC's answer to Marvel's interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe).

The film stars David Corenswet (Hollywood and Twisters) as the titular DC superhero, as he takes on the villainous Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) while balancing his human life as a journalist at The Daily Planet Newspaper.

Superman Is Clark's Movie Too

While Superman has gotten much of the shine so far in Superman's promotional run, David Corenswet's take on Clark Kent is an equal part of the upcoming movie, too.

It makes sense as to why Superman's marketing would be so Superman-forward in its marketing. That part of the character ultimately gets all the explosive action sequences and super-powered fight scenes.

If Clark were to get a similar spotlight, the movie's trailers would be walking the streets of Metropolis, filing stories at The Daily Planet, and falling in love with Lois Lane. Not exactly the bombastic summer blockbuster highlight reel that these studios look for in their movie's promotional materials.

However, that does not mean Clark's story is any less valuable in the upcoming film. Fans got a tease of this in the most recent trailer for the movie, which opened on a conversation between Clark and Lois about Superman's recent involvement in a global geopolitical conflict.

Clark is even supposedly set to get his own villain in Superman. While the Man of Steel is out fighting with the dastardly Lex Luthor, his human alter ego will come up against Beck Bennett's Steve Lombard, who has been described as the "Daily Planet douchebag" but the former SNL star.

The character's human story is a key part of the Superman alchemy, so fans should expect this poster to be just the first of many Clark-centric promotional beats for James Gunn's incoming DC reboot movie.