2025 Superman Movie Just Confirmed Its 7 Main Villains

New marketing material for DC Studios' upcoming Superman movie confirmed seven of the unique villains and enemies taking the spotlight in DC's blockbuster this summer.

DC fans are eagerly waiting for a second full trailer for James Gunn's Superman movie, which will be the first film in Gunn's new DCU after his promotion to DC Studios co-CEO. Marking the first solo Superman film since 2013's Man of Steel, David Corenswet's hero is set to blast into a universe already filled with chaos.

Following 2024's Creature Commandos, which centered on a team full of villains, Clark Kent and co. will have no shortage of antagonists as this franchise evolves.

Every Villain Featured in DC Studios' 2025 Superman Movie

Hammer of Boravia

DC Studios

A new behind-the-scenes look at 2025's Superman movie confirmed the inclusion of a seventh villain, the Hammer of Boravia. The massive antagonist shows up in full for the first time at the 1:39 mark of the video, decked out in a high-tech suit of armor, and he is also on the front page of the Daily Planet in other trailer clips.

Interestingly, this character does not appear to be based on a villain from DC Comics, rather being a creation of director James Gunn for this movie. While Bovaria is a country seen often in comics lore, the Hammer of Bovaria is not a character associated with that country.

With no information revealed about this character, fans will have to wait to see what kind of damage he unleashes when Superman is released in full

Lex Luthor

DC Studios

Arguably, no villain in DC Comics is tied more closely to Clark Kent than Lex Luthor, who will make his DCU debut in Superman with Nicholas Hoult portraying him. He is expected to remain a key figure in the franchise past this movie as well.

Luthor's relationship with Superman in this movie is teased to be contentious, hating the metahuman almost instantly upon finding out about his existence. While his specific motivations for wanting to take out Clark Kent are unknown, he looks set to throw everything in his arsenal at Supes to take him out of the equation.

Ultraman

DC Studios

While the actor playing this villain is unknown, another antagonist joining the massive cast of Superman is the dark-suited Ultraman. Numerous characters have donned that mantle in the comics, but what's common amongst all of them is that they are alternate-reality doppelgängers of Superman himself.

Important to remember about Ultraman is that he is strengthened by exposure to Kryptonite, which is known as Superman's biggest weakness throughout his media history. In his home universe, he is also the leader of the Justice League's evil counterpart, the Crime Syndicate.

While Ultraman is seen in a heated battle with Superman in a baseball arena in the movie's first trailer, his specific role in the film has yet to be revealed.

The Engineer

DC Studios

The fourth main villain in Superman will be Angela Spica, better known to DC fans as the Engineer, and she will be portrayed by María Gabriela de Faría.

The Engineer is known as a member of the Authority, who will be the stars of their own solo movie later in the DCU release schedule. She boasts an impressive physical build, as her body is enhanced by nanotechnology that allows her to morph into various dangerous weapons.

The villain may also have ties with Lex Luthor as this movie progresses, potentially making for a scary duo as they go after the Man of Steel.

White Alien Villain

DC Studios

In another short clip from DC's sneak peek into Superman, fans saw what appears to be some kind of unspecified white alien. The mysterious creature stands next to both Lex Luthor and his armed guards.

While there is no information on this character and no footage of him from Superman itself, the being may be one Lex finds in space and recruits to fight Superman. It could also be somebody from whom Lex seeks out information on the Kryptonian hero.

He could potentially be a White Martian similar to J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter, teasing that species' introduction in the greater DCU soon.

LexCorp Soldiers

DC Studios

Seen posing behind Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is a large group of soldiers wearing green and purple armor, complete with hefty helmets and masks. This is expected to be the DCU's version of LexCorp soldiers, who are expected to be a sort of personal army for Lex as he looks to take over Metropolis.

Kaiju

DC Studios

A monstrously large, fire-breathing, Metropolis-destroying Kaiju beast was prominently highlighted in one shot in the first Superman trailer. It has since been featured in one piece of officially licensed merchandise in which he's chained up in handcuffs, suggesting that his attack on the city will be stopped and that he'll be captured by Superman and crew.

Superman will soar into theaters on July 11.