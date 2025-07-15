2 Superman Movie Actors Spotted Filming DCU’s Next TV Series

According to a new behind-the-scenes featurette, the DCU's next TV series is confirmed to include two important Superman characters. After Superman kicked off the DCU on the big screen, the action is set to continue on the small screen with Peacemaker Season 2, bringing back John Cena's Christopher Smith to the forefront.

The upcoming HBO Max series is confirmed to explore the ramifications of the events of Superman, bringing Maxwell Lord's Justice Gang into the fold and including a "really big" cameo at some point who may or may not be one of the main characters in the David Corenswet-led DC Studios movie. Ahead of the show's premiere this August, more Superman characters are confirmed to appear in Peacemaker Season 2, which could play a crucial role in shaping the DCU's grand storyline.

DC Studios released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Peacemaker Season 2, which showed footage of Terence Rosemore and Stephen Blackehart (who played Lex Luthor's henchmen, Otis and Sydney, in Superman) in the HBO Max series.

DC Studios

In Superman, Otis is one of Lex Luthor's most trusted allies and right-hand henchmen who doesn't think twice about fulfilling Lex's nefarious orders. He played a key role in unleashing the kaiju to act as a destruction while Lex, The Engineer, and Ultraman invaded the Fortress of Solitude.

Meanwhile, Sydney is a scientist and loyal henchman of Lex Luthor who teased his redemption in the end after he tried to convince the DC villain to close the dimensional rift before it's too late.

DC Studios

At the end of Superman, both characters are taken into custody by law enforcement after the Daily Planet (led by Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen) exposes Lex's evil shenanigans to the public.

Given that Otis and Sydney are in scenes alongside Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr., it's possible that he made a deal with them to work for the government, considering their expertise and knowledge with metahumans and access to some of Lex Luthor's secrets.

The involvement of these two prominent Superman characters in Peacemaker Season 2 could heavily imply that Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor or even David Corenswet's Superman could end up being the "big cameo" that director James Gunn teased in previous interviews.

Peacemaker Season 2 is being teased to explore the Multiverse after the trailer ended with two Peacemakers, suggesting that it could explain how the character ends up in the DCU after Season 1. The series brings back most of its core characters, led by John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, and Steve Agee. Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

Will Lex Luthor Appear in Peacemaker Season 2? (Theory)

DC Studios

Otis and Sydney's confirmed appearances in Peacemaker Season 2 heavily suggest that Lex Luthor may appear at some point, and his inclusion makes sense due to the events of Superman.

While he was ultimately taken to Belle Reeve prison, there is no denying that Lex has expertise with metahumans, and his genius intellect could play a role in the potential Multiversal story that Peacemaker is trying to explore.

Given that Rick Flag Sr. has a high-ranking position in the government (he was confirmed to be a general in Superman), he could pull some strings and initiate a one-on-one conversation with Lex, asking him his thoughts about the pocket dimension that Christopher Smith was able to access (based on footage of the trailer). It's worth noting that Lex also created his own pocket universe, so this theory makes sense.

While he is expected not to play a major role, an appearance from Lex Luthor could further strengthen the connectivity between DCU projects and cement how DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is not afraid to bring major characters from the movies to the small screen.

Lex Luthor being held inside Belle Reeve could also lead to an animated appearance for the character in the already-confirmed Creature Commandos Season 2 (read more about its release update here).