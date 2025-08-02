James Gunn's DC Reboot Just Unveiled Its 7th Lead Superhero (Photo)

The next major player in James Gunn's rebooted DCU has officially been revealed. As the franchise continues to take shape under Gunn and co-head Peter Safran, this marks the seventh lead superhero to headline a self-titled project in the new DCU. The new universe is leaning into this, with Milly Alcock's Supergirl film recently simplifying the title to just the character's name.

Mister Miracle has officially been announced as the latest titular hero in Gunn's DCU, making Scott Free (Mister Miracle) the seventh lead superhero to headline a self-titled project under the new continuity.

Mister Miracle

The adult animated series, which unveiled its first promotional photo this summer, is based on the acclaimed 12-issue comic by Tom King and Mitch Gerads, with King serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Mister Miracle

It also becomes the third R-rated TV show in Gunn's DC slate, following Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2. While a release platform has yet to be confirmed, the series is already in production and promises a dark, emotional, and surreal journey through war, identity, and the mind-bending power of the Anti-Life Equation.

Mister Miracle now joins an exclusive lineup of titular characters that includes the Man of Steel, a pair of Green Lanterns, and one unmistakably Blue Beetle.

The Lead Superheroes Now in James Gunn's DCU

Peacemaker

Peacemaker

Peacemaker kicked off James Gunn's involvement in the TV side of DC, and Season 2 is officially part of the new DCU canon. Played by John Cena, this morally complex anti-hero blends brutal action with satirical humor, making him one of the most distinct characters in the franchise.

As one of the first returning characters under Gunn's reboot, Peacemaker helps bridge the old (DCEU) and new (DCU) eras of storytelling.

Superman

Superman

There's a new face of the franchise. Superman was the first major theatrical release in Gunn's DCU and set the tone for everything that follows. David Corenswet took on the iconic role, with a slightly weaker version compared to Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill.

Positioned as the emotional and moral center of the universe, Superman's story will prove to be crucial for establishing the overarching themes of hope and legacy.

Supergirl

Milly Alcock

Supergirl will introduce a more hardened and jaded version of Kara Zor-El, based on the acclaimed comic, Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King. Unlike her cousin Kal-El, she was raised in a war-torn environment before arriving on Earth, giving her a far more cynical worldview. Her story will explore isolation, resilience, and cosmic adventure, expanding the DCU's sci-fi scope in June of 2026.

Hal Jordan

Lanterns

Hal Jordan is one of the two co-leads in Lanterns, a live-action HBO series that is described as a grounded mystery in the vein of True Detective. As Earth's original Green Lantern, Hal brings veteran experience and military discipline to the cosmic side of the DCU.

John Stewart

Lanterns

John Stewart shares the spotlight with Hal Jordan in Lanterns, but he brings a very different energy to the partnership. A former Marine with a strong moral compass, John has long been a fan favorite, especially among younger audiences and those familiar with Justice League Unlimited.

Pierre previously shared that he was doing "extensive DC homework" to prepare for the role before filming began. Calling the character one who "radiates class," Pierre expressed excitement about bringing Stewart to life alongside Chandler's Hal in the mystery-driven, Earth-based Green Lantern series.

Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle

Although Blue Beetle was originally part of the old DCEU slate, James Gunn has confirmed that Jaime Reyes will remain a figure in the new DCU moving forward.

Played by Xolo Maridueña, Jaime is a teenager who bonds with an alien scarab to become a powerful, tech-enhanced hero, offering a youthful, culturally resonant perspective that stands out among DC's roster. He's also set to headline an upcoming animated series, currently eyeing a 2026 premiere, with Maridueña returning to voice the role. Miguel Puga is the showrunner, and the story will build on the 2023 film while reshaping it to fit Gunn's new continuity.