James Gunn Hints That Corenswet's Superman Might Be Weaker Than Cavill's and Reeve's Man of Steel

James Gunn is teasing a different kind of Kryptonian hero in Superman, one who may not match the raw power of his cinematic predecessors. In a recent interview, Gunn suggested that David Corenswet's take on the iconic DC character could be physically weaker than the versions played by Henry Cavill and Christopher Reeve.

DC Studios' James Gunn is reshaping the image of Superman for a new generation—and this time, the Kal-El won't be quite as invincible. In a candid interview with Rolling Stone, the Superman writer-director revealed that David Corenswet's take on the character is intentionally less powerful. When asked what aspects of Superman needed to be explained in order for this new version to work, Gunn focused on his vulnerability:

"There are things that I know I don't explain that I don't even want to say out loud! But I wanted Superman to be vulnerable."

Gunn pushed back against fans who obsess over power rankings and hypothetical battles between characters like Homelaner, Adam Warlock, and Brightburn, calling the whole debate pointless. He joked that if this is all that matters he'll "just go out and write God Man, who can destroy you with a wink. And I win. I win all the fights forever:"

"I see the online things 'Who would beat whom?' - Homelander or Superman or f****** whatever, Adam Warlock or Brightburn, and I'm like, 'This is the f****** stupidest fucking conversation.' Like, so then whoever would win this fight means that they're the best? Because I'll just go out and write God Man, who can destroy you with a wink. And I win. I win all the fights forever. But I didn't want a Superman who could punch planets."

The DC Studios co-CEO also explained that making Superman slightly less powerful was also a strategic choice to maintain balance within the new DC Universe he's building.

"And also we're creating a whole universe now, so what's a girl with wings gonna do in the face of that? So he's a little less powerful. [Green Lantern] Guy Gardner's pretty f****** powerful. They're all pretty powerful."

DC Studios

A common criticism of Superman is his larger-than-life powerset, which isn't a surprise to Gunn. He said that many people will tell him, "I like Batman better because he can actually be beat," which motivated him to "have a Superman that can be beat:"

"Honestly, in talking to people, a lot of people are like, 'I like Batman better because he can actually be beat,' and I get that. So we have a Superman that can be beat."

This starkly contrasts previous versions of the character, where Superman was often portrayed as nearly unstoppable. Reeve's Superman reached almost mythical levels of power in films like Superman: The Movie and Superman II, showcasing feats that elevated the character into the realm of godlike beings. In the original movie, he reverses the Earth's rotation to turn back time, a character-defining move that fans have grappled with for 47 years.

Warner Bros.

Cavill's portrayal in the DCEU presented its own overpowered highlights, with him resisting a near-point-blank nuclear blast while Kryptonite-weak, ripping apart powerful Mother Boxes in Justice League, and taking on the entire Justice League in a brief showdown. Also, there's the part where he dies and is later resurrected, which is probably something Gunn has no interest in exploring in the new DCU.

Warner Bros.

Corenswet's Superman may be physically less indestructible than past versions, but he's set to showcase a broad range of powers in the DCU. Trailers for Superman have shown the hero bloodied and visibly injured, an immediate reset of the hero's perceived invincibility (when Kryptonite isn't involved).

Yet despite this vulnerability, Gunn's Man of Steel is no slouch: he's been seen soaring high, unleashing heat vision, and using his X-ray vision, a classic power that Cavill's Superman barely utilized. DC confirmed that Corenswet's version will lean into this ability, with a tie-in comic already featuring an impressive moment where Superman uses X-ray vision to locate trapped scientists inside a high-rise.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11, 2025. Corenswet leads the film as Superman/Clark Kent (and a new third identity), joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and a roster of DC heroes, including Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho. With anticipation at a fever pitch, fans are eager to see how Gunn balances Superman's vulnerability with his iconic powers.