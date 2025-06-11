David Corenswet Confirms Surprising Third Identity For His Superman Character

Superman star David Corenswet has revealed an unexpected third alter ego for his superhero character. Corenswet will debut as DC's headlining hero in James Gunn's Superman on July 11, taking the mantle from Henry Cavill and leading a rebooted DCU. While Superman is the first live-action film in DC Studios' new universe, it won't be a strict origin story for the hero, and instead finds Clark Kent after establishing his dual life.

While fans are likely familiar with the double personalities of Superman and Clark Kent, Corenswet shared with Entertainment Weekly that the new DC film introduced a "third character" for the actor to portray. This other alter ego blends Clark Kent and Superman and comes out when Clark is "in a room with somebody who knows both sides of him:"

"We also had this third character, of who Clark is when he's in a room with somebody who knows both sides of him. He's not really playing the character of Superman, but he's also not really playing the role of Clark, either."

Corenswet explained that this persona is reserved for three characters: Clark's parents, Jonathan and Martha Kent (played by Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell), and his girlfriend, Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan):

"It's a personality that only comes out with his parents and with Lois, once she really gets to know everything about him."

DC Studios

The identity of Clark Kent/Superman shifts and changes. Clark's persona is often bumbling and sweet-natured, with the idea being that such an awkward character would never be suspected of having a superhero private life. Meanwhile, Superman is a picture of stoicism and a symbol of hope and justice, which leaves little room for him to show emotion.

Corenswet said he abided by these "same ideas" when he approached the character, but was excited to "meet him in this moment where those things are least true," and explore the character when "he's a little bit of Superman [and], he's a little bit of Clark:"

"I had the same ideas about Superman, that he's quite reserved and has ultimate control over his emotions and his reactions to things. I was very excited when James said all of that is true about Superman, but we get to meet him in this moment where those things are least true. That's where he's a little bit of Superman, he's a little bit of Clark — because the only other person in the room knows who he is and holds all the cards."

Superman's marketing has already hinted at how these two identities will blend into the "third" character that Corenswet mentions. The trailers for Superman have confirmed that Lois and Clark are in a relationship when the film begins, and she's aware of his alternate persona as Superman. When Lois conducts a mock interview with Superman, his typical quietness and carefully guarded emotions slip. Similarly, Clark is shown sharing an emotional moment with his father at their house, hinting at another instance where he doesn't have to perform as either Clark or Superman, and can just be himself.

Gunn's Superman is a movie all about Superman's identity, as the character embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian side with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. The film also gives new spins to familiar DC characters, like Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and the Justice Gang members Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi).

Who Else Will Know Superman's True Identity?

DC Studios

So far, the confirmed count of characters who know that Clark Kent is Superman, and vice versa, stands at three - being his parents and Lois. However, Superman's identity is often a point of tension that could be exploited in multiple ways throughout the film and the broader DC Universe.

If a character like Lex Luthor or one of the several other villains in the Superman film were to learn about his secret identity, this could become a big problem for the hero - potentially mirroring what happened to Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In other ways, Superman could gain something from letting certain people in on his secret, like his friend at the Daily Planet, Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), who can then help cover for him in his day-to-day life.

It's common for superhero friends to share their alter egos, which could lead to Superman revealing his identity to the Justice Gang at some point, depending on whether they end up as allies or foes.

There are also characters in the wider DCU to consider, such as Milly Alcock's Supergirl. As Superman's cousin, Supergirl is another likely candidate who will bear witness to Superman's third alter ego. However, it's unclear when the two might meet on-screen and whether it will be as soon as Superman or in next year's DCU film, Supergirl.