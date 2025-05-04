Several big-name characters from Zack Snyder's Man of Steel have already been confirmed to appear in the upcoming 2025 Superman movie. Of course, several of these characters are obvious choices to pop up in James Gunn's new take on DC Comics' iconic Kryptonian; they will all come with new versions, played by new actors putting their stamp on the DC staples.

Superman is not being shy with its first stab at Gunn's DCU, including dozens of DC characters who have not appeared on the big screen before (like Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, and Metamorpho). However, it will also introduce new takes on staples of the Superman movie mythos, a corner of the DC universe that was last properly seen in 2013's Man of Steel.

Thus far, six new versions of the Man of Steel character have been confirmed to play significant roles in Superman, as James Gunn kicks off the DCU with his first film in the new shared universe.

Every Confirmed Man of Steel Character Set To Appear in Superman

Superman

Of course, no Superman movie would be complete without its titular Man of Steel, and 2025's Superman gets that in the form of new actor David Corenswet. Corenswet dons the blue and red, portraying a more uppity, go-getter version of the iconic hero that has already been saving the people of Earth for some time when the movie picks up with him.

This starkly differs from Henry Cavill's Man of Steel version of Clark Kent/Superman. Cavill's role in the 2013 film recounted Superman's origins, while the Witcher actor played the character as stern and grounded like the DCEU that was being set up around him.

Lois Lane

Acting opposite David Corenswet's Superman will be a new take on longtime DC Comics love interest/journalist extraordinaire Lois Lane (played by Rachel Brosnahan). In the film, Brosnahan is a younger version of Lois than fans have seen before, being firmly in her mid-to-late 20s while working at the Daily Planet.

She takes over the role from Man of Steel actress Amy Adams. Adams, while celebrated as a great Lois Lane, stands out from Brosnahan's new version of the character, being a no-nonsense international journalist deep into her career rather than the plucky upstart take Brosnahan seems to be tackling.

Jonathan Kent

Superman's Earth-based father figure, Jonathan Kent, is set to appear in James Gunn's new Superman movie as well, following up on Kevin Costner's performance as the character in Man of Steel. Costner's version of Jonathan was notable as he sacrificed himself during a deadly tornado when Clark was 17.

Played by Pruitt Taylor Vince in 2025's Superman, it is unclear whether his Jonathan Kent will die in the upcoming film. However, given that the movie will take place several years after he would have died in the Man of Steel timeline, it would not be all that surprising if he lived through the Superman film.

Martha Kent

Fans got a glimpse at Neva Howell's Martha Kent in the Superman trailer, but promotional materials have not explored her role in the upcoming movie too deeply. Age is the most significant difference between her and her Man of Steel counterpart. Howell is in her 60s and playing the iconic comic character, being one of the oldest stars to do so.

Diane Lane's Man of Steel version of Martha Kent was much younger, in her early 50s, in the first Zack Snyder DCEU movie. She aged up as the franchise went on, but the starting point was much earlier.

Perry White

Instead of Laurence Fishburne filling the role of Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White in Superman, it will be The Wire actor Wendell Pierce. Pierce's version of the character will be similar to Fishburne's, with a quick wit and willingness to crack the whip when needed.

Both were the boss to Lois Lane and Clark Kent in their respective Superman film; however, where Pierce's character will differ will come down to the character's longtime cigar-smoking habit from the comics. Fishburne's Perry was not much of a smoker, whereas Pierce's will very much so be.

Steve Lombard

Another staple of the Daily Planet newsroom in both Superman and Man of Steel is Steve Lombard. Played by Michael Kelly in Man of Steel, his version of the iconic Daily Planet newspaper reporter was a smarmy, womanizing jerk who cannot take a joke.

This will be very different from Superman's portrayal of the character. SNL alum Beck Bennett plays Steve Lombard in the James Gunn Superman movie. In the brief glimpses given of the character so far, he can be seen sporting a comical mustache. With Bennett at the helm this time, fans can likely expect him to be comic relief rather than the office creep.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11, 2025. Directed by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker (and newly-crowned DC Studios co-CEO) James Gunn, the new comic book movie adventure is meant to jumpstart a new interconnected DC Cinematic Universe, marking the franchise's first big-screen effort to date.

The upcoming movie follows Superman/Clark Kent several years after he started his work as Earth's super-powered protector. However, he comes up against his biggest threat yet, the evil genius Lex Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult), who takes issue with Earth's new alien protector's lack of accountability.