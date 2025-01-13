Superman 2025 Extended 4K Trailer Features (Brief) New Scenes Of Lex Luthor & Mr. Terrific

A new extended trailer for 2025's upcoming Superman movie includes never-before-seen 4K footage of Lex Luthor and Mr. Terrific.

Following Creature Commandos' run on Max, DC Studios will make its more widespread debut in the media sphere with James Gunn's solo Superman movie.

Featuring an epic cast of actors led by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, it will be the first live-action solo movie for the Man of Steel in more than a decade.

Not to be forgotten in this film are major supporting characters on both sides of the fight, as multiple major superheroes will team up to fight a new version of Lex Luthor. With the marketing tour set to continue in the coming weeks, DC Studios also is making sure those characters are not ignored in the bigger picture.

Superman 4K Trailer Highlights Lex Luthor, Mr. Terrific

DC Studios released a revamped version of the first trailer for 2025's Superman to promote its IMAX release.

The trailer included a new shot of Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor which was not seen in the original trailer.

This time, he is seen wearing a thick black jacket and a pair of sunglasses, and he appears to be walking next to the DCU's take on Ultraman (see more on Superman's rumored inclusion of Ultraman here).

DC Studios

Also included was a new look at Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific, who was seen showing off his superpowers in the original trailer for Superman.

This time, he is seen standing in place with a serious look on his face, which is adorned with the classic black "T" his character utilizes in the pages of DC Comics.

DC Studios

Also noteworthy in this trailer is the shot of David Corenswet's Superman lying in the show after a massive beatdown from an unconfirmed enemy.

In this trailer, he does not have blood dripping from his mouth the way it is in the first trailer, although that likely will not be taken out of the film's final cut.

The full IMAX 4K trailer for Superman can be seen below:

As of writing, Warner Bros. has confirmed new Superman footage set to be released on Sunday, February 9. In honor of the Puppy Bowl, which will debut ahead of this year's Super Bowl LIX, James Gunn will bring new scenes from the upcoming superhero epic, likely centered on Krypto the Superdog.

While this does not nix the idea of a new trailer for Superman debuting during the Super Bowl festivities, the odds of that happening may be lowered thanks to the Puppy Bowl trailer.

However, with Superman being only about five months from its debut at that point, DC Studios is sure to go hard on promotional material.

If there is no Super Bowl trailer, fans can likely expect new Superman footage sometime in April or May, possibly attached to movies like Minecraft or Ryan Coogler's Sinners.

There are also nearly a dozen Superman plot points that were not explored in either trailer, some of which DC Studios may want to keep under wraps until the movie is released. This is especially true for characters like Lex Luthor and Mr. Terrific along with players who were only utilized minimally in the first trailer.

For the time being, Gunn and his team will do everything in their power to keep Superman at the forefront of fans' minds all year.

Especially with major blockbusters from other studios coming (including Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps), keeping the spotlight on Superman is only going to help DC Studios get off the ground as smoothly as possible.

Superman is set to fly into theaters on July 11.