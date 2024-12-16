Man of Steel's Amy Adams Has the Perfect Advice for Her Lois Lane Replacement

Former Lois Lane actress Amy Adams has given Superman's Rachel Brosnahan the perfect advice for the role.

In 2013, Amy Adams took over as Lois Lane after Kate Bosworth's short stint in Superman Returns. Following the dismantling of the DCEU and Henry Cavill's version of Superman, James Gunn is now set to reboot the characters, including a brand new Lois.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Brosnahan was officially cast in June 2023 after previously admitting she "would jump at the chance if it arose."

And arise it did, now with principal photography wrapped, marketing ramping up with a new Superman logo, and fans hopeful for the first teaser trailer this month.

Amy Adams Gives Advice to Rachel Brosnahan for DC Role

DC

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Amy Adams was asked what advice she'd give Rachel Brosnahan ahead of Superman's 2025 release.

Adam gave a perfect answer, leading off with, "Just have fun," while also complimenting Brosnahan's "great natural comedic timing" which she hopes to see in the new film:

"Oh, just have fun. Just have fun, and I'm sure she will. She's wonderful, and I hope she gets to bring her sense of humor to it. She's got such a great sensibility, such a good actress, but also such great natural comedic timing, and I hope we get to see some of that in it."

Digging a bit deeper, while Adams remembers her time on Man of Steel well, the general reaction to Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League isn't remembered well in the failed DCEU.

Telling Brosnahan to just have fun is possibly the best advice to give as pressure is high for Superman, especially given the current state of DC films.

Lois Lane Expectations in 2025's Superman

James Gunn recently refuted the notion that Superman was an ensemble story, stating that it focuses on David Corenswet's Clark Kent, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, and last but not least, Brosnahan's Lois Lane.

This confirms a few things: Lois will not be confined to Daily Planet scenes, the other metahumans in the film have limited roles, and the award-winning journalist will be far more than a damsel in distress.

Some critics point to Cavill and Adams' chemistry as something that never fully clicked or was believable during the DCEU era.

This makes Corenswet and Brosnahan's upcoming romance at the top of most-anticipated aspects in Superman, hopefully giving fans exactly what they want.

Gunn seems confident in Superman, especially his cast, recently stating that Corenswet is "going to blow people the f*** away" with his Clark Kent / Superman performance.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.