Amy Adams' Lois Lane Replacement: 4 Actresses Eyed for DC Movie Reboot

New information revealed who could replace Amy Adams as Lois Lane in the DCU's Superman: Legacy.

After years of questions surrounding Warner Bros. super-powered universe, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is on the verge of a complete rebrand for the franchise, kicking things off with his take on a Superman story.

As co-CEO of DC Studios, Gunn will attempt to bring forth a new look at DC's Man of Steel, focusing on "an earlier part of Superman's life" alongside a whole new cast.

And as has always been the case, a Clark Kent is only as good as his Lois Lane, a character who will no longer be played by six-time Oscar-nominee Amy Adams.

Superman: Legacy's Lois Lane Actresses In Consideration

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter (THR) detailed four actresses who are in the running to play Lois Lane (who was previously portrayed by Amy Adams in the DCEU) in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

The oldest of the actresses named was Rachel Brosnahan, who comes in at 32 years old (slightly older than what was previously reported about who Gunn was looking for).

Brosnahan is said to have given an "outstanding" audition, as the actress comes off an Emmy-winning performance in the Amazon Prime period comedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Emma Mackey

Emma Mackey

Another name put into the mix for Lane was Emma Mackey, who fans will know for her work in Netflix's Sex Education and Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile.

Mackey is 27 years old and her next big screen outing comes his summer, as she is set to star alongside DC star Margot Robbie in the upcoming live-action Barbie film.

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor

British actress Pheobe Dynevor also is reportedly up for the role of the intrepid Daily Planet reporter.

The 28-year-old is best known for her starring role as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix's steamy romantic drama series, Bridgerton.

Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving

The final listed by THR is 31-year-old starlet Samara Weaving.

Weaving has been on a bit of a tear as of late, popping up as Laura Crane in the recently released Scream VI, as well as Damien Chazelle's 2022 romp through classic Hollywood, Babylon.

Who Will Ultimately Play the New Lois Lane?

If, in fact, these four actresses are the finalists to take on the role of DC's spunky Daily Planet reporter, then fans should be in for a treat.

All four of these names have shown they have what it takes to play Lois Lane, it is just a matter of who writer/director James Gunn wants to see in the role.

While she may be on the older side of what Gunn is looking for, having been reported he was eyeing an "early to mid-twenties" Superman, Rachel Brosnahan seems to be the odds-on favorite for the role at this point.

The 32-year-old already has already taken home a Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy, Television Critics Association Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award for her work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Gunn has made it clear that Superman: Legacy will not be as much a comedy as some of his previous work. But seeing as how much the filmmaker seems to love the genre, Brosnahan feels as though she would be a natural Gunn casting.

For now, though, all fans can do is wait for official word from DC Studios and James Gunn as Superman: Legacy approaches its July 11, 2025 release date.