Henry Cavill's Superman Replacement: New Update Points to Actor Casting Range

New details about Henry Cavill's Superman replacement for Superman: Legacy has been revealed.

Set to release in 2025 and directed by James Gunn, Superman: Legacy is confirmed to launch the first chapter of the studio's DC reboot.

While the fate of other DCU stars, such as Gal Gadot, remains unknown, the same can't be said for Man of Steel's Henry Cavill.

In 2022, Gunn confirmed Cavill's Superman would be recast; and now, DC fans have a better idea of the studio's vision for its new Son of Krypton.

New Details on Henry Cavill's Superman Replacement

DC

On The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha, industry insider Jeff Sneider shared a new report about the age range and description for Superman: Legacy's Clark Kent.

According to Sneider, Superman: Legacy's Superman is expected to be in his "early to mid-twenties:"

"The one note that agencies have right now for Superman is 'young, young, young.' So I am now expecting Superman, the actor who's going to be playing him, to be in his early to mid-twenties. That's my new forecast: 22-26 years old."

This somewhat supports a scoop from The Hollywood Reporter claiming DC's new Superman is expected to be around 25 years old.

Of course, an early twenties, or even a 25-year-old, Clark Kent is a departure from Henry Cavill's latest portrayals of the hero.

It's also important to note that the actor turns 40 years old this year.

Sneider went on to describe this Cavill's Superman replacement as "a young Chris Pratt type" and "a young farm boy:"

"And that they're really looking for, as the model here, as you might expect, is a young Chris Pratt type. A young farm boy type. And it's OK for him to have that body that he's kind of going to have to grow into a little."

A "young Chris Pratt" certainly sounds different than Cavill's version, as does Sneider's note about the new actor being able to "grow into" his Superman physique.

Why DC's New Superman Isn't Just About Age

Despite casting rumors and speculation for Superman: Legacy, James Gunn recently debunked those claims, saying he hasn't "had a single talk with a single actor."

However, Gunn did say he's "making lists;" and despite how old his Superman is within the story, casting is "not limited to people in their twenties."

Given that age isn't a bar to the role, some may say Cavill could still play this younger version of Clark Kent.

However, interest in a young Chris Pratt-type of actor suggests otherwise and that this new vision for a cinematic Superman isn't just about age.

Also, it's possible that notes about a "young, young, young" star have more to do with an actor who can project youth, vitality, and inexperience.

In light of this report, and the fact that James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters next month, casting for Superman: Legacy is likely to begin soon.

Hopefully, DC Studios and James Gunn will have more to share about Henry Cavill's replacement in the near future.

Superman: Legacy arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.