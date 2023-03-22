Superman Reboot Movie: James Gunn Is Now Eyeing Potential Actors

While little is known about Superman: Legacy, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared an exciting update about the reboot's development.

While Gunn recently confirmed that he will direct the upcoming Superman reboot, the high-ranking executive has been at the forefront of debunking fake rumors and scoops about the DCU.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director previously debunked a rumor that the reboot is already looking for actors to portray Clark Kent and Lois Lane, noting that the movie doesn't even have a casting director yet. And now, another scoop bites the dust.

As per movie insider Grace Randolph, a casting notice was sent to talent agencies for Superman: Legacy, with the reboot film looking for actors in the early 20s to portray Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen.

When a fan asked if the scoop was true, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn responded by pointing out that it was "untrue" while confirming that they have begun making lists of potential actors for the movie, but the true casting process has not yet commenced on the project:

"Untrue. We haven’t begun casting other than making lists, and it’s not limited to people in their twenties."

When The Hollywood Reporter (THR) claimed that Clark Kent would be about 25 years old in Superman: Legacy, Gunn clarified that the titular hero would only be "younger than in his forties" and that he "might be" a little younger than Batman.

Moreover, Gunn managed to set the record straight by pointing out that "no one has been cast as Superman yet," for the movie and casting would happen "after the script" for the project "is finished or close to finished."

When Will James Gunn Announce DC’s New Superman Actor?

James Gunn's latest update about Superman: Legacy could hint that an official announcement might arrive sooner rather than later. The fact that DC Studios already has a list of potential actors also means that the script for the reboot is finished.

Gunn earlier hinted that major casting announcements could happen within the next "6 months," indicating that meetings with actors will take place soon.

Some already speculated which potential actors would replace Henry Cavill as DC's next Superman, with a list that includes the likes of Euphoria's Jacob Elordi and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell.

It's possible that talks with actors and managers for the Superman reboot will soon happen, reigniting the DC rumor mill once again.

Hopefully, Gunn would officially announce the actors involved with Superman: Legacy soon in order to build further anticipation for the new movie.

Superman: Legacy is set to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.