DC’s Henry Cavill-Less Superman Reboot Gets Official Production Announcement

After only giving incremental updates on his script for Superman: Legacy, co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn made an official production announcement regarding the reboot of Henry Cavill's rendition of the Man of Steel.

Last year in December, Gunn confirmed that he would be writing the Superman reboot and how it would center "Cavill's on an earlier part of Superman's life" but that it wouldn't be an origin story. Gunn also cleared up the confusion caused by Black Adam and said that Henry Cavill would not return as Superman.

Despite the disappointment of Henry Cavill's exclusion from the role, it didn't stop fans from about fan casting who'd play the superhero next. Gunn would also continue to refute rumors, saying that a search for the Man of Tomorrow wouldn't begin until the script was "finished or close to finished."

Several months later, Gunn revealed that they were eying potential actors and eventually confirmed the hiring of a casting director. But, unfortunately, all anyone knows about the criteria for the Superman casting is that the actor will be "younger than in his forties" and "might be" a little younger than whoever is cast as Batman.

Superman Gets Set To Take Flight (Again)!

On Twitter, James Gunn posted a significant update for his Superman reboot and that Superman: Legacy is ready "to dive fully into early pre-production," which means that the conceptualization and creation of "costumes, production design, and more" will begin:

"I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running."

@jamesgunn on Twitter

Additionally, Gunn's stated policy regarding the DCU moving forward means that his script for the film must be finished, which Gunn confirmed in a follow-up tweet and that "the whole script" for the movie has been completed.

Weight of DCU on Superman's Shoulders

Despite DC Studios' Creature Commandos animated series being the first entry into James Gunn's new DCU, Superman: Legacy will be the true debut of the new status quo of the universe, which means it is by far the most important movie in the up-and-coming DC universe.

Nothing much is known about the reboot aside from a handful of comments from Gunn about his intentions with the film and a plot synopsis. For instance, this Superman won't be a "redo of any other Superman adaptation," as it's a chance to see this character "in a new light."

The director also confirmed, unsurprisingly, that the tone of Legacy will differ from his other films like Guardians of the Galaxy and how "It's actually quite different." Additionally, Gunn said Grant Morrison's All-Star Superman would influence the reboot. However, it's unlikely that the book's story will influence the reboot, but its tone.

Fans will no doubt learn more about Superman: Legacy before it releases in theaters on July 11, 2025.