12 Best Actors to Replace Henry Cavill as Superman

With Henry Cavill's time as the DC Universe's Superman seemingly coming to an end, the question now turns to who will play Clark Kent in the franchise's new era.

Even after making a thrilling cameo in the mid-credits scene of 2022's Black Adam, Henry Cavill was dealt an incredibly tough hand as the DCU goes through major changes. Following a meeting with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, Cavill was told that he would not be playing Superman moving forward, disappointing the actor and fans alike, as Warner Bros. looks to start fresh for DC.

Cavill sent out a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, offering a feeling of hope as "an earlier part of Superman's life" gets told on screen. But now, the question moves to who exactly will play the Man of Steel as Cavill passes the proverbial cape to a young actor.

Here are a dozen actors who we think Gunn and Safran may be eyeing to become the Superman for a new generation.

Jacob Elordi

HBO

Having risen to fame from his time on Netflix's The Kissing Booth and HBO's Euphoria, Jacob Elordi is quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming name in Hollywood. He even landed a huge role next to Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas in Deep Water, and he's also set to play Elvis Presley in A24's upcoming Priscilla movie.

While his acting skills are top-notch, the 25-year-old Elordi has the perfect build to play Superman physically, standing at a whopping 6'5" and donning the dark hair and chiseled jaw that Clark Kent classically has. This would help ease him into the role, although he's shown that he would put in the work from an acting perspective to be great as the character as well.

David Corenswet

Netflix

As he approaches his 30th birthday in January, David Corenswet is slowly building up a resume with starring roles in projects like 2022's Pearl and 2020's Netflix series, Hollywood.

Standing at 6'4", Corenswet has the stature and the look to play the Man of Steel, and he's also more of an unknown than many of the other options on this list. But at 29 years old, he's done enough to bring a certain level of star power to the role, and this could be the casting that propels him to superstardom after Cavill's exit from the role.

Diego Calva

Paramount

Diego Calva is just starting to make his way towards being a star in the USA, particularly with his upcoming role in Damien Chazelle's Babylon alongside Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire. And while those two are already staples in the superhero world, Calva could wind up being in the running for Superman if DC decides to go with a fresh face.

Calva may not be as intimidating physically as some of the other options, his presence on screen could help propel him toward success in the red-and-blue suit.

Eli Goree

Prime Video

Eli Goree has slowly been building up his presence in the TV world for the past 16 years, although he had a big break recently thanks to his casting in Regina King's One Night in Miami... in 2020. In this fictionalized story about a 1964 real-world meeting between Malcolm X, Muhammed Ali, and Jim Brown, Goree held his own as Cassius Clay before the legendary boxer publically changed his name that same year.

Simply put, anybody who can embody somebody as physically intimidating as Muhammed Ali could bring a similar presence to Superman, and Goree appears to have the star power for that kind of comic-book movie role as well.

Ross Butler

Warner Bros.

After playing key roles in major Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and The CW's Riverdale, Ross Butler is becoming more popular in pop-culture circles. While he'd certainly make for a formidable Superman, he holds an interesting place on this list as the only actor that's already in the DCU.

Next year, he'll reprise his role as the Shazam-ed version of Eugene in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods after playing the role during the final scene of 2019's Shazam!. However, with the entire future of the DC Universe in limbo, that story might be completely scrapped or reworked, giving the 32-year-old Butler an opportunity to play a larger role in upcoming films the same way Jason Momoa appears to be doing after playing Aquaman.

Fionn Whitehead

Warner Bros.

While he wouldn't be the biggest actor physically to play Superman, Fionn Whitehead has plenty of cache because of his talent and work ethic in big-name projects. The 25-year-old British star played a leading role in Christopher Nolan's acclaimed Dunkirk in 2017, making his name a leading man before continuing to develop in movies like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Even though Whitehead is only 25 years old, he's already put himself in a position to take on some of the biggest roles Hollywood has to offer, and he would be a great fit for Clark Kent as the hero is reimagined.

Adam DiMarco

HBO

Adam DiMarco has an impressive resume of TV appearances over the past decade, most recently landing a key leading role alongside Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge in HBO Max's The White Lotus.

DiMarco would qualify as one of the newer stars in the running to play Superman, although having White Lotus as part of his acting career gives him the spotlight that he would see playing the Man of Steel. Taking his dark hair and classic look into account, there's no doubt that he could build up the physique to play Superman as well given the time.

Dacre Montgomery

Lionsgate

After turning into a bonafide star with his role as Billy Hargrove on Stranger Things, coupled with his appearance in the 2017 Power Rangers film, Dacre Montgomery (28 years old) seems destined to take on a superhero role eventually. He's already been part of fan-casting the MCU's Human Torch for 2025's Fantastic Four, and he is in line as a popular choice to play an equally powerful hero on the DC side.

Montgomery would even get to tackle a similar powerset to the Human Torch by playing Superman, and he has the look and the talent to bring either to life effectively.

Taron Egerton

20th Century Studios

Following a rise to fame thanks to Kingsmen: The Secret Service in 2014, followed by a beloved performance as Elton John in Rocketman, Taron Egerton has moved into full-fledged superstardom. He's even been often attached to the superhero movie world, as he's discussed potentially playing Wolverine or a number of other characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 33-years-old Egerton has proven that he has the physicality, charisma, and energy to take on any superhero role, making him a great potential option to play Superman. He would also be the second consecutive British actor to play the role after Henry Cavill, adding a new flavor to the Man of Steel with his own acting style.

Glen Powell

Paramount Pictures

Glen Powell's notoriety skyrocketed this summer after playing Hangman alongside Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick, one of the biggest movies in the post-pandemic era. He's already addressed rumors about potentially joining the MCU in the same way that Egerton has, and many are now wondering what he could do as Clark Kent.

Bringing the All-American energy that Superman has had for decades, the 34-year-old Texas native would be a near-perfect fit to take to the skies as DC's top hero. And after seeing him play a pilot so brilliantly in Top Gun 2 and Korean War epic Devotion, many want to see what he can do by trading in the Air Force uniform for some Kryptonian threads - a whole new kind of red and blue.

Austin Butler

Warner Bros.

Austin Butler has put his stamp on Hollywood thanks to his performance as Elvis Presley in Elvis, which is already in the running on the awards circuit in early 2023. Next year will also see Butler play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen alongside Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Oscar Isaac in Dune: Part Two, and he already has fans imagining him taking on the responsibility of being the new Superman.

At 31 years old, Butler has proved he has all the necessary skills to lead a comic-book movie, showing off his impressive physique and charisma in Elvis while putting his dedication to the role on full display. Should he want to join the DC Universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran would certainly want to take a look at him for a potential leading part.

Chase Stokes

Warner Bros.

Best known for his leading role as John B. Routledge on Outer Banks, Chase Stokes has shown prowess as a leading man in one of the most popular shows in the industry. He also has experience on the Stranger Things set, giving him knowledge of how things run on a high-profile project like a Superman movie.

At just over six feet tall, Stokes has the stature and presence to embody the Last Son of Krypton, and he's close to the same age that Cavill was when he first started playing the role in 2013. This could give him the chance to play Superman on the big screen for years to come as his star power in Hollywood continues to rise.

While Gunn and Safran are set to reveal their plans for the DC Universe in early 2023, fans will be anxiously waiting to see who will actually play Superman in this new slate, particularly after Henry Cavill earned so much praise for his performance. Hopefully, whether it's one of these actors or somebody different, the Man of Steel will be done the right way as the DC Universe goes through its expected changes.