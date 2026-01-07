Marvel Studios Just Spoiled 1 Big 'Wonder Man' Finale Moment (Photos)

Wonder Man won't premiere on Disney+ until later this month, but Marvel Studios already dropped one major spoiler. The MCU's next series will be its most meta project to date, introducing Simon Williams as an actor with superpowers who is cast in an in-universe reboot of superhero classic Wonder Man. This will open its doors to a unique satire comedy of the genre in which it exists.

Disney's official press page for Wonder Man referenced two stills of Yaya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams with the title "108," confirming they come from the eighth episode and season finale of the Marvel Studios series.

The stills depict the superhero actor dressed to impress outside a bustling movie theatre with Wonder Man promoted on the board outside. This seems to spoils that the Disney+ finale will feature the official premiere on the in-universe reboot.

Marvel Studios

Previous trailers confirmed that Wonder Man will feature Williams seeking out his much-desired blockbuster role while breaking one major acting policy that could be laying the groundwork for the MCU's X-Men reboot.

It now appears that Wonder Man will explore the full journey of director Von Kovak's latest Hollywood production, from casting to release. As such, the eight-episode season will likely take place across one to two years at least.

Marvel Studios

Simon Williams won't be alone on his acting journey, as he will be joined in Wonder Man by Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery, completing an unusual MCU journey that began in 2013's Iron Man 3 and will conclude on Tuesday, January 27.

Wonder Man Could Be the Perfect Superhero TV Show

Ending Wonder Man with the premiere of Simon Williams' big break feels reminiscent of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which climaxed its penultimate episode with the similarly lavish Southern California Law Awards gala.

That event in disaster as Jennifer Walters She-Hulked out when she was defamed before an audience of fellow legal eagles. Despite being primarily a comedy, Wonder Man's star still has his own set of superpowers, making it entirely possible that the premiere could similarly result in some kind of conflict.

Wonder Man has been described as a Hollywood satire comedy that will dive headfirst into the superhero genre that made Marvel Studios famous. The studio will even address the notion of superhero fatigue which many have speculated is behind the MCU's recent box office struggles.

Of course, Marvel Studios are the experts in superhero movie production, making them the perfect studio to satire their entire development process. It even seems the studio has stuck the landing with this unique Disney+ series, as early reactions praised to as the "best Marvel show" yet.