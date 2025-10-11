The new Game of Thrones spin-off titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will feature brand new members of the Targaryen family for the first time on-screen, and, to no one's surprise, they are directly related to a lot of characters that have been featured in the flagship series and in House of the Dragon. Despite House of the Dragon still being an active television series, HBO will be releasing yet another Game of Thrones prequel in January 2026, set in an entirely unexplored era of Westeros.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will center around two major characters named Duncan the Tall and Aegon V Targaryen, who also goes by Egg. Since the show is set around 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, it is sandwiched perfectly in the middle of that series and House of the Dragon, meaning fans will be familiar with Aegon's ancestors and descendants.

HBO recently revealed the show's official trailer, which gave fans a first look at some of the Targaryens who will be popping up in the series. However, thanks to George R.R. Martin's works in the A Song of Ice and Fire world, viewers will be able to connect the characters in the upcoming series to characters who have already appeared on-screen.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere on HBO Max on January 18, 2026.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Targaryen Family Tree Explained

Aegon V Targaryen (Egg)

Aegon V Targaryen (yes, a Game of Thrones show will, once again, be following an Aegon Targaryen) will be the main Targaryen featured in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. He is the little boy featured throughout the trailer who also goes by the name Egg.

Egg is the son of Maekar I Targaryen, who was the great-great-great-great-grandson of Paddy Considine's Viserys I Targaryen from House of the Dragon. So, Egg is a direct descendant of Viserys, but on Rhaenyra's side of the family, not Alicent Hightower's. Egg descended from Rhaenyra and Daemon's son, Viserys II Targaryen. So, in short, Rhaenyra is Egg's great-great-great-grandmother.

On the Game of Thrones side, Egg is a little more closely related to characters who appeared in that show. For example, Egg's grandson was Aerys II Targaryen, aka the Mad King. Since the Mad King was Daenerys Targaryen's father, that would make Egg Daenerys' great-grandfather.

Aerion Targaryen

Aerion Targaryen also appeared in the Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trailer as the man with short, white hair and a helmet that had metal flames coming from the top of it. Aerion was also known as Aerion the Monstrous and Aerion Brightflame, and was vastly different from Egg.

However, Egg and Aerion are brothers. Aerion is older than Egg, so he is closer to the Iron Throne in the line of succession than Egg is. Since they are siblings, Aerion is also directly related to Rhaenyra and Viserys, as they are his great-great-great-great-grandfather and great-great-great-grandmother, respectively.

That would also mean that Aerion is the great-great-uncle of Daenerys Targaryen.

Daeron Targaryen

Daeron Targaryen is another one of Egg's brothers, which also means that he is the brother of Aerion as well. Daeron is the eldest son of Maekar I, so, technically, he is the prince of Westeros and next-in-line for the crown after Maekar dies.

Like Aerion, Daeron is the great-great-uncle of Daenerys Targaryen and is a distant grandson of Rhaenyra and Viserys I.

Aemon Targaryen

Aemon Targaryen was not featured in the Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trailer, but fans will surely recognize him because he played a prominent role in Game of Thrones. Specifically, Aemon was Egg's older brother, who became a maester and then took the vow to serve the Night's Watch.

Many will remember Aemon mentoring Samwell Tarly and Jon Snow at Castle Black in Game of Thrones. On his deathbed, Aemon had visions of his brother, Egg, and even mentioned him by name in the flagship series. Aemon was at the Citadel for much of the events of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but, in the source material, he was the one to give Aegon V his Egg nickname, as he thought highly of Egg and felt he displayed a sweetness and innocence.

Maekar I Targaryen

Maekar I Targaryen is the father of Egg, Aerion, Daeron, and Aemon. He was featured in the recently released trailer for the upcoming series and will be the younger brother to the king of Westeros when the show begins.

Maekar is also the great-great-grandson of Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen, which means Viserys I was his great-great-great-grandfather.

Dyanna Dayne

Dyanna Dayne is the mother of Egg and his siblings. Since she has the name Dayne, that means some of the notable Daynes in Westerosi history are also related to Egg. For example, Arthur Dayne (aka the Sword of the Morning), would be a distant cousin to Egg.

That would also mean that Arthur was a distant cousin of Daenerys Targaryen.

Baelor Targaryen

Baelor Targaryen is Maekar's older brother and the Hand of the King to Daeron II, who will be the king of Westeros when A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms begins.

Baelor is also Egg's uncle, but he should not be confused with Baelor the Blessed, which was a different Baelor on Aegon III's side of the family.

Viserys I Targaryen

As mentioned, Viserys I Targaryen is directly related to the Targaryens who will be in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. He will be the great-great-great-great-grandfather of egg, so there will be one less generation going up the family tree. For example, Egg's father, Maekar, is Viserys' great-great-great-grandson.

Viserys' children with Alicent Hightower never got to continue their line. They had children, but all of them were killed, so the line ended with Viserys' grandchildren on Alicent's side.

Alicent Hightower

Alicent Hightower is not a direct ancestor of Egg or any of the other Targaryens in the upcoming HBO Max series. All of the appearing Targaryens will be coming from Rhaenyra and Daemon's line, so Alicent is more like a step-great-great-great-great-grandmother to Egg.

Aemma Arryn

Aemma Arryn, on the other hand, was Rhaenyra's birth mother, so she is an ancestor of Egg and the other Targaryens. Since Viserys is their great-great-great-great-grandfather, that would make Aemma their great-great-great-great-grandmother.

Daemon Targaryen

Daemon Targaryen was Rhaenyra's husband and the father of three of her children (including the stillborn Visenya). He is also the brother of Viserys, so he is a direct grandfather and uncle of Egg and his siblings.

Corlys Velaryon

Despite being an important character in House of the Dragon, Corlys Velaryon does not have any blood relation to Egg or any of his ancestors. They are technically distantly related through marriage since Corlys was married to Rhaenys Targaryen (Viserys' cousin), but there is no blood connection.

Rhaenys Targaryen

Rhaenys Targaryen was the cousin of Viserys Targaryen. Therefore, there is a bit of a blood relation between Rhaenys and Egg, but it is extremely distant.

Aemond Targaryen

Since Aemond Targaryen was the son of Viserys and Alicent, he was the half-brother of Rhaenyra Targaryen. So, Aemond is technically related to Egg distantly since they both have pure Targaryen blood, but it was not close.

Aegon II Targaryen

Aegon II Targaryen is exactly the same as Aemond in relation to Egg. He was the half-brother of Rhaenyra.

Helaena Targaryen

Helaena Targaryen was the only daughter of Alicent and Viserys I, so she is exactly the same as Aegon II and Aemond in relation to Egg.

Rhaenyra Targaryen

As mentioned, Rhaenyra Targaryen was Viserys I's daughter and the great-great-great-grandmother of Egg and Egg's brothers. That also makes her a direct ancestor of Daenerys Targaryen.

Laenor Velaryon

Laenor Velaryon technically had Targaryen blood since his mother was Rhaenys Targaryen, but he didn't actually have any children with Rhaenyra. Legally, he was recognized as Rhaenyra's husband until his "death," but since the two had no children, he is really only a very distant cousin of Egg.

Laena Velaryon

Laena was Laenor's sister, so she is related to Egg in the same way that Laenor was. She would have been a distant cousin of Egg.

Jaehaerys Targaryen

Jaehaerys Targaryen was the child of Aegon II and Helaena. Sadly, he was killed as a toddler, so he was never able to grow up and have children of his own. He would have been Rhaenyra's half-nephew, so he would have also been a distant cousin of Egg.

Jaehaera Targaryen

Jaehaera Targaryen was the twin sister of Jaehaerys. She was also killed as an infant at the same time as Jaehaerys, meaning she also could not grow up and reproduce. She is related to the rest of the Targaryens in the same way Jaehaerys was.

Viserys II Targaryen

Viserys II Targaryen was one of Daemon and Rhaenyra's sons. He eventually became the king of Westeros, and his side of Rhaenyra's lineage is the one that led directly to Egg, and then, years later, Daenerys.

So, Viserys II would have been Egg's great-great-grandfather.

Aegon III Targaryen

Aegon III Targaryen was the other son of Rhaenyra and Daemon. However, he married a Velaryon, and their children eventually led to the Blackfyres. Still, he was crowned king of Westeros for a period of time.

Aegon III would have been Egg's great-great-great-uncle.

Jacaerys Velaryon

Legally, Jacaerys Velaryon was the son of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon. Biologically, Laenor never actually had any children with Rhaenyra, so, instead, his father was Harwin Strong.

Since Jacaerys was one of Rhaenyra's sons, he and Egg would share some of the same blood, but they are not full relatives.

Lucerys Velaryon

Lucerys Velaryon was Jacaerys' brother, so he was Rhaenyra's biological son. Like Jacaerys, though, he would not have been fully related to Egg, since his father did not lead to Egg's ancestors.

Joffrey Velaryon

Joffrey Velaryon is exactly the same as Lucerys and Jacaerys. He was their full brother, so he would have been distantly related to Egg by blood.

Baela Targaryen

Baela Targaryen was one of Daemon Targaryen and Laena Velaryon's daughters. Before Daemon wed Rhaenyra, he was married to Laena for a period of time. However, she essentially committed suicide by dragonfire, leaving behind Daemon and their two daughters, Baela and Rhaena.

Baela never had any children of her own, but she was the half-sister of Aegon and Viserys, Rhaenyra and Daemon's two sons. That would make Egg and the Targaryens in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms distantly related to Baela through blood, since her father would be the great-great-great-grandfather of Egg.

Rhaena Targaryen

Rhaena Targaryen (whose character arc has been changed from the source material) was Baela's only sibling, meaning that her relation to Egg, Daeron, and Aerion would be the same as Baela's. Like Baela, Rhaena also had no children.

Daenerys Targaryen

Daenerys Targaryen is undoubtedly the most famous Targaryen in pop culture and among the Song of Ice and Fire fandom. What many may not know is that she is only a few generations away from Aegon V (Egg), and that some of the people she interacts with also met Egg.

In short, Egg is Daenerys' great-grandfather. Daenerys' father, Aerys Targaryen (the Mad King), was the son of Jaehaerys Targaryen, who was the son of Egg. So, Daenerys is a direct descendant of the main character of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Viserys Targaryen

Daenerys' despicable brother, Viserys Targaryen, was also a direct descendant of Egg. His father, grandfather, great-grandfather, etc., were all kings of Westeros, which is why, in Game of Thrones, he was so adamant on returning to Westeros and taking the Iron Throne. He felt as though it was his birthright since Targaryens had ruled Westeros since Aegon I conquered the land roughly 300 years earlier.

So, like Daenerys, Viserys is also related by blood to Egg (he is Egg's great-grandson). However, many will find out that Viserys unfortunately did not inherit any of Egg's traits.

Rhaegar Targaryen

The other, more secretive sibling of Daenerys and Viserys was Rhaegar Targaryen. He was the eldest son of the Mad King, meaning that he was next in the line of succession to take over the Iron Throne. However, he was unable to do so before Robert Baratheon's victory at the Trident, which allowed Tywin Lannister to sack King's Landing for Robert.

Rhaegar was killed at the Trident by Robert, but he left behind something, or, more appropriately, someone, that Robert luckily never found out about — a son named Aegon. However, Game of Thrones fans know him by a different name — Jon Snow.

Aegon Targaryen (Jon Snow)

In what was probably the biggest plot twist of the entire series, Game of Thrones Season 6 revealed that Jon Snow was actually a Targaryen, and, not only that, but also that he was technically the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

Jon never had any children, so he is the last surviving Targaryen after Daenerys' death. That means Jon is technically related to every Targaryen in existence in some kind of way. However, he is a direct descendant of Egg.

Rhaego Targaryen

Rhaego Targaryen was the stillborn child of Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo. Sadly, Rhaego died before Daenerys could deliver him due to the blood magic Daenerys used to save Drogo.

Rhaego would technically have been Egg's great-great-grandson.