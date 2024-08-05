Daemon Targaryen's vision in the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale featured the White Walkers, Bloodraven, and even Daenerys Targaryen, leaving fans to wonder what exactly it all meant.

Daemon arrived at Harrenhal early in House of the Dragon Season 2, and, for the most part, staying at the castle was a bit of a struggle for him, mostly due to visions/hallucinations he experienced.

His visions included everything from seeing a young Rhaenyra Targaryen sewing the head of Jahaerys Targaryen back on to Paddy Considine's VIserys Targaryen offering Daemon the king's crown.

Daemon's Visions of White Walkers and Daenerys Targaryen Explained

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8.

HBO

In the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale, Daemon saw perhaps his most important vision yet after Alys Rivers told him to touch the Weirwood Tree in Harrenhal.

When he did so, Daemon saw a montage of various different events. One of the biggest was a quick scene of the White Walkers walking through what appeared to be the forests in the North beyond the wall.

This was essentially a foretelling of what would eventually come to pass in Westeros during the events of Game of Thrones when the White Walkers and the Night King would finally make their presence known and try to conquer Westeros.

HBO

This vision was important to Daemon because of the prophecy of the Song of Ice and Fire, which states that a looming threat is dormant somewhere in Westeros and that a Targaryen will eventually be needed to unite the realm to fight them off.

This doesn't actually happen until around 175 years later when Game of Thrones takes place, but Daemon doesn't know that. In his mind, the White Walkers could attack Westeros at any time, which ultimately caused him to pledge his loyalty to Rhaenyra, since he also saw her sitting on the Iron Throne in his vision.

So, the White Walkers' presence in Daemon's vision essentially confirmed that something more sinister than anyone has ever seen in Westeros is on its way, which caused Daemon to make his ultimate decision regarding where to place his loyalties.

However, it is important to mention that the White Walkers weren't the only people Daemon saw in his vision.

As many probably noticed, the Breaker of Chains herself, Daenerys Targaryen, also briefly showed up along with her three dragons, Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion.

HBO

Daemon's vision specifically showed Daenerys sitting on the ground in the ashes of a pyre with her three baby dragons crawling around on her shoulders and back.

This was the exact same scene that was featured in the closing moments of Game of Thrones Season 1, but many wonder what Daenerys' significance to Daemon is.

Seeing the White Walkers confirmed to Daemon that a larger threat was imminent at some point, but Daenerys and the birth of her three dragons confirmed that a Targaryen and their dragons would be around to help fight that threat, causing Daemon to understand how important the future of their house is.

In another sense, he finally realized that he and Rhaenyra need to be in unison more than ever going forward so that they can ensure the Targaryen family lives on and is able to protect Westeros from the coming threat, the White Walkers.

Who Is Bloodraven and How Is He Connected to Daemon?

HBO

It was fairly easy to identify the White Walkers and Daenerys Targaryen in Daemon's vision. However, there was another important person to the future of Westeros shown in the vision who wouldn't have been noticeable if not for his birthmark and if he hadn't morphed into the three-eyed crow.

The person in question is formally known as Brynden Rivers, also known as Bloodraven, also known as the Three-Eyed Raven/Three-Eyed Crow.

Fans will remember the importance the Three-Eyed Raven played in Bran Stark's character arc in Game of Thrones and the connection he had with the Children of the Forest and the White Walkers.

However, fans may not recall Bloodraven having a birthmark in the flagship show, and that is because he didn't.

In Game of Thrones, Bloodraven was more commonly known as the Three-Eyed Raven and was played mostly by Max von Sydow, but Struan Rodger did play the character first briefly in Season 4.

In the books, Bloodraven is the last greenseer living with the Children of the Forest, similar to the show's portrayal of the Three-Eyed Raven.

In the show, Bloodraven can travel to any point in time in the past and essentially describes himself as the memory of the world.

However, Bloodraven has not appeared in House of the Dragon, so it may seem rather strange that he would appear in Daemon's vision.

It is also worth pointing out that Brynden Rivers has not even been born yet as of House of the Dragon.

However, knowing that Brynden (aka Bloodraven) can technically travel back in time as a greenseer, his appearance in House of the Dragon is, more or less, continuing to fuse the two shows together.

It could also be simply the fact that Brynden is a direct descendant of Rhaenyra and Daemon (they are Brynden's great-grandparents), symbolizing that Rhaenyra and Daemon will play such a direct role in shaping the future of Westeros.

Both seasons of House of the Dragon are now streaming in full on Max.

