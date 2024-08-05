The final scene of House of the Dragon Season 2 showing Aegon II Targaryen and Larys Strong leaving King's Landing directly set up a major event that will likely occur at the beginning of Season 3.

Aegon Targaryen had a bit of a crazy arc in House of the Dragon Season 2. After finally taking the Iron Throne and getting accustomed to being King of the Seven Kingdoms, Aegon was severely injured by his brother, Aemond, in the Battle at Rook's Rest.

Although it left him bedridden, Aegon's injury allowed him to become closer to one of the most powerful and deceptive people in all of Westeros, his Master of Whisperers, Larys Strong.

How Aegon and Larys Escaping King's Landing Sets Up Season 3

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8.

In the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale, Larys visited Aegon once again while he was still recovering from his injuries.

Aegon's condition was noticeably better than in previous episodes, but it was clear he still had a long way to go.

Larys told Aegon about the Black's new dragonriders and about Aemond burning down Sharp's Point.

Realizing how this would make Aegon view his brother, Larys then told Aegon that Aemond would almost definitely kill him. This made Aegon want to imprison Aemond, but Larys then tried to convince Aegon to go into hiding.

At first, Aegon didn't like the idea, but after Larys said that it was better to live than die, Aegon began contemplating what he should do.

It seemed as though that would be the end of Aegon's character arc for Season 2, but, at the end of the Episode, Aegon and Larys appeared once again, this time sneaking away from King's Landing in a carriage.

This specific scene may seem fairly inconsequential to some, but, based on what happens in Fire & Blood (the source material for House of the Dragon), Aegon and Larys leaving King's Landing directly sets up a major event for Season 3, and even gives away when that event will happen.

What Does Aegon's Escape From King's Landing Mean For Season 3?

In Fire & Blood, Aegon and Larys leave King's Landing just before one of the biggest moments in the entire Dance of the Dragons.

In the book, Rhaenyra and Daemon decide to finally take action on King's Landing after the Sowing of the Seeds and the Battle of the Gullet.

However, it is important to note that it seems as though the Battle of the Gullet will be moved down in the timeline and won't occur until sometime later in the show.

After Aemond (and Vhagar), Criston Cole, and a large number of the Greens' forces leave King's Landing and begin marching toward Harrenhal, King's Landing is left defenseless.

Seeing their opportunity, Rhaenyra, Daemon, and some of her other followers decide to ride to King's Landing and sack the city, allowing Rhaenyra to finally ascend the Iron Throne and take her place as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

Just before this event (which is formally known in Fire & Blood as the Fall of King's Landing), Larys smuggles Aegon out of King's Landing, just like he does in the Season 2 finale.

So, since this happens at the end of Season 2, fans can expect Rhaenyra to descend upon King's Landing sometime early on in Season 1, potentially even in the Season 1 premiere.

It may seem odd for such a major moment to occur in the opening episode of the season, but it is important to remember that the Blood and Cheese sequence occurred in Season 2, Episode 1, so House of the Dragon is no stranger to bringing out big moments in season premieres.

As if Aegon and Larys leaving King's Landing wasn't enough proof that the Fall of King's Landing will be coming early in Season 3 (read more about when Season 3 could release here), the rest of the closing sequence of Season 2 (the armies marching and the fleets sailing) also supported this idea.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max.

