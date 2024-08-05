Actors Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke shared the screen once more in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8, bringing the HBO show's sophomore season to an end.

After Episode 7 highlighted two brand new dragonriders and their dragons, many fans wondered how Rhaenyra would move forward with her plans of taking the Iron Throne.

Episode 8 may not have featured much action, but it did bring certain characters back together and set up what will most definitely be a drama-filled Season 3 when it is released.

Every Main Cast Member of House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8

Emma D'Arcy - Rhaenyra Targaryen

HBO

Rhaenyra Targaryen had her back up against the wall before House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 7, but after Addam of Hull, Hugh Hammer, and Ulf the White all claimed dragons and swore allegiance to her, she instantly became much more dangerous in Episode 8.

In the season finale, Rhaenyra planned her next move but ultimately got sidetracked for a few reasons.

On one hand, she received word from Simon Strong that her small council member, Alfred Broome, had arrived at Harrenhal. In Strong's message, he also warned Rhaenyra that Alfred and Daemon could be planning to betray her and use the Riverlands army for themselves, causing Rhaenyra to travel to Harrenhal.

However, she and Daemon rekindled their personal relationship with one another, as well as their loyalties when it comes to who should be the outright ruler.

Later in the episode, Rhaenyra was caught off guard once again, this time after she returned to Dragonstone.

While lying in bed, Rhaenyra was brought out of her chambers by one of her Kingsguard members, who revealed to Rhaenyra that Alicent had come to Dragonstone.

Rhaenyra and Alicent talked and tried to hash out their differences, with Alicent even telling Rhaenyra of Aemond's plans and urging her to take King's Landing.

D'Arcy is best known for their roles in Truth Seekers, Mothering Sunday, and Wanderlust.

Olivia Cooke - Alicent Hightower

HBO

Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower played a major role in the Season 2 finale.

After taking a bit of a trip outside King's Landing in Episode 7, Alicent took another trip in the season finale, but this time it was to Dragonstone to secretly meet with Rhaenyra.

While there, she asked Rhaenyra to guarantee her and Helaena's safety and even urged Rhaenyra to take King's Landing since Aemond was leaving for Harrenhal.

Alicent's last appearance in Season 2 was her outside of Dragonstone looking to the horizon, leaving many to wonder what will be next for the Dowager Queen.

Cooke can be seen in Ready Player One, Bates Motel, and Sound of Metal.

Matt Smith - Daemon Targaryen

HBO

Daemon Targaryen's House of the Dragon Season 2 character arc was a bit of a strange one, as many of his scenes took place at Harrenhal.

While there, Daemon was seemingly haunted as he was given different visions of important moments throughout his life, causing him to reflect on his decisions.

However, perhaps the most important one came in Episode 8 when Daemon saw the future.

After touching the Weirwood Tree in Harrenhal's Godswood, Daemon saw a lot of important moments that have not yet come to pass.

For example, he saw the White Walkers, Bloodraven, the Red Comet, and even Daenerys Targaryen and her three dragons.

In another scene, Daemon was finally confronted by Rhaenyra again for the first time since he left Dragonstone early on in Season 2.

However, this time, he reassured Rhaenyra that he was loyal to her and that the army he raised was in her name.

Daemon was also shown talking with Alys Rivers in Episode 6, and it seems she helped Daemon speed along the process of Lord Tully's death.

Tom Glynn-Carney - Aegon II Targaryen

HBO

Tom Glynn-Carney's Aegon II Targaryen was still in pretty rough condition in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8, but this time it seemed as though he had gotten substantially better.

In previous episodes, House of the Dragon built up the relationship between Aegon and Larys Strong. In a way, Larys became one of the only people (aside from Grand Maester Orwyle) that Aegon felt as though he could trust.

So, when Larys brought up the idea that Aegon should escape King's Landing so that he isn't killed by Aemond, the king didn't have to give it much thought before deciding to do just that.

Aegon's final appearance in the episode came near the end when he and Larys were shown together escaping the city, setting up a major event that will occur in Season 3.

Ewan Mitchell - Aemond Targaryen

HBO

Since Aegon got injured by Aemond Targaryen in Episode 4, the latter has become more dangerous than ever.

In Episode 8, he asked his sister, Helaena, to ride on her dragon, Dreamfyre, with him to Harrenhal, but she refused, resulting in him getting rather violent with her.

Later on, the two appeared again, with Helaena still rejecting Aemond's request.

Helaena even brought up to Aemond that she knew he tried to burn Aegon, and even prophesied Aemond's death, saying that he will be "swallowed up" in the Gods Eye outside of Harrenhal.

It was then implied by Alicent that Aemond was preparing to leave King's Landing at the end of the episode, leaving the city vulnerable without Vhagar.

Mitchell previously appeared in Saltburn, High Life, The Last Kingdom, and Trigger Point.

Steven Toussaint - Corlys Velaryon

HBO

Steven Toussaint's Corlys Velaryon was forced to face the demons of his past in Episode 8.

It was established earlier in Season 2 that Corlys actually had two bastard sons named Alyn and Addam.

Corlys previously named the former as his best mate, and, in Episode 8, instructed him to lead the men to the Gullet.

However, for the first time, Alyn confronted Corlys about Corlys never acknowledging his presence, making Corlys realize his mistakes.

At the end of the episode, Corlys decides to put on his own armor and travel with Alyn and the rest of his crew to his ship, newly named after his late wife, The Queen Who Ever Was."

Toussaint's previous major credits include Before We Die, Small Axe, and Rain Dogs.

Matthew Needham - Larys Strong

HBO

Matthew Needham's Larys Strong may operate largely in the shadows, but the effects of his actions will make a huge impact on the future of House of the Dragon.

In Episode 8, Larys was able to convince Aegon to leave King's Landing, meaning that the king will be absent from the Iron Throne for the foreseeable future.

However, it is also important to note that Larys could be behind the imprisonment of Otto Hightower.

Otto was briefly shown in some sort of cell at the end of Episode 8, and, while it wasn't explained, it could have been on orders from Larys, who was instructed to bring Otto back to King's Landing in a previous episode.

Needham is best known for his roles in Sherlock, Napoleon, and The Ritual.

Phoebe Campbell - Rhaena Targaryen

HBO

Phoebe Campbell's Rhaena Targaryen was given the important task of accompanying three of Rhaenyra's children to the Vale, and then to Essos in House of the Dragon Season 2.

However, while in the Vale, she learned that a wild dragon named Sheepstealer had been roaming the Vale, so, at the end of Episode 7, she decided to go look for it.

In Episode 8, Rhaena finally found Sheepstealer. It wasn't confirmed whether or not she actually claimed the dragon, but it was heavily implied, so fans may be able to expect her to be on dragonback in Season 3.

Campbell also starred in Midsomer Murders and Heart's Ease.

Clinton Liberty - Addam of Hull

HBO

Addam of Hull is played by actor Clinton Liberty in House of the Dragon, and he made yet another appearance in Episode 8.

After being seen at the table eating alongside Rhaenyra and the other dragonriders at Dragonstone, Rhaenyra asked Addam to ride with her to Harrenhal.

This request seemingly upset Jacaerys since Rhaenyra didn't ask him to go, but it did prove how much the queen trusts Addam.

Liberty also appeared in Red Election and Handsome Devil.

Kieran Bew - Hugh Hammer

HBO

Kieran Bew only made a brief appearance in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8, but it was still impactful.

When Ulf the White was, in a way, disrespecting Jacaerys, Hugh tried to put him in his place.

Hugh was also seen at the table with the other dragonriders when Rhaenyra asked Addam to go with her to Harrenhal.

Bew can also be seen in Warrior, Da Vinci's Demons, and Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands.

Tom Bennett - Ulf the White

HBO

In Episode 7, Tom Bennett's Ulf the White came across as very disrespectful to Jacaerys, Rhaenyra, and the Targaryen name in general.

Jacaerys confronted Ulf about this in Episode 8, and Ulf did apologize, but he still didn't carry himself in a royal manner later on.

However, Rhaenyra said something to Ulf about his comments, and Ulf played it off as if he was joking, but it seems as though he may give Rhaenyra more trouble down the line.

Bennett is best known for his roles in Love & Friendship, After Life, and PhoneShop.

Harry Collett - Prince Jacaerys Velaryon

HBO

Harry Collett's Jacaerys Velaryon was accused of "pouting" his betrothed, Baela Targaryen.

Jacaerys continued to be upset about how the bastards were able to claim dragons, and Baela tried to make him feel a little better.

However, comments from Ulf continued to upset Jace, and it did seem as though Rhaenyra dealt an emotional blow to him when she asked Addam to ride with her to Harrenhal instead of Jace.

Collett can be seen as Tommy Stubbins in Dolittle, Ollie Hide in Casualty, and Adam in Angels Of Our Past.

Phia Saban - Helaena Targaryen

HBO

Phia Saban's Helaena Targaryen hasn't been featured that much on-screen since the Blood and Cheese sequence in Episode 1.

However, in the Season 2 finale, she had a few scenes that were extremely important.

Fans were shocked to see her show up in Daemon's vision, and even more so when she told Daemon that he knew what he needed to do, alluding to him taking out Aemond.

Her conversation that came just moments later with Aemond was also important since she basically told Aemond how he would die and revealed that Aegon would be king once again.

Saban’s other big onscreen role was as Aelfynn in The Last Kingdom.

Fabien Frankel - Criston Cole

HBO

There is likely no one that fans hate more in House of the Dragon than Criston Cole.

Played by actor Fabien Frankel, Criston Cole was still on his way to the Riverlands in Season 2, Episode 8.

In his only scene, Criston used Alicent's cloth that she gave him to wipe his sword but also to press it up against his face.

This caused her brother, Gwayne Hightower, to confront Criston about him sleeping with her, but the two essentially came to an understanding and realized that they were fighting a war that seemed unwinnable.

While House of the Dragon is Frankel’s biggest onscreen credit to date, he can also be seen in The Serpent.

Freddie Fox - Gwayne Hightower

HBO

Like Criston Cole, Gwayne Hightower was only present for a few moments in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8.

Gwayne's scene was the same as Criston's, with the pair talking about Alicent and the future of the kingdom.

At first, Gwayne obviously held some disdain for Criston for breaking his vows as a Kingsguard member, but he eventually sheathed his sword and sat beside Criston.

Fox is known for his roles in The Three Musketeers, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and The Great.

Abigail Thorn - Admiral Sharako Lohar

HBO

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8 introduced fans to Abigail Thorn's Sharako Lohar, who is an admiral in the Triarchy.

Lohar was present in multiple scenes in Episode 8, most namely when she and Tyland Lannister fought in a mud pit.

However, Tyland proved his worth to her, causing her to agree to bring the Triarchy fleet to the Gullet to fight Corlys' fleet of ships and clear the Gullet for the Greens.

Thorn can also be seen in The Acolyte and The Prince.

Jefferson Hall - Tyland Lannister

HBO

As mentioned, Tyland Lannister was sent to attempt to broker some sort of peace treaty with the Triarchy so that they could aid the Greens and fight Corlys Velaryon's fleet of ships in the Gullet.

Tyland was successful in his negotiations, and the final montage of shots proved that the triarchy are now ready to join the fight.

Hall can be seen in Tenet, Halloween (2018), and Chemistry of Death.

Rhys Ifans - Otto Hightower

HBO

Rhys Ifans' last appearance in House of the Dragon Season 2 prior to the scene he was featured in in the finale was Episode 2.

In that episode, Otto left King's Landing for Oldtown and Dorne, but it is unclear how far he actually made it, because, in Episode 8, he was briefly shown in some sort of jail cell.

The show didn't explicitly state why Otto was locked up or who put him there, but it can be inferred that Larys Strong may have played a hand in it (read more about why Larys could have captured Otto here).

Ifans played The Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the actor can also be seen in Temple, Berlin Station, and La Cha Cha.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max.

