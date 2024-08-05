Daemon was given yet another vision while he was at Harrenhal in the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale, but this time he saw Daenerys Targaryen in the future during one of the most important scenes in Westeros' history.

While at Harrenhal, Daemon has been haunted, to say the least. Nearly every time he closes his eyes and falls asleep, he sees something that really bothers him.

Many fans hoped to see these visions/hallucinations ultimately lead to something big since they, in a way, sidelined Daemon from the main conflict for most of Season 2.

Why Did Daemon See Daenerys Targaryen and Her Dragons?

In the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale, Alys Rivers told Daemon to touch the Weirwood Tree at Harrenhal, and when he did so, he was greeted by the biggest vision/hallucination that he has witnessed yet.

Among other things such as White Walkers and Bloodraven, Daemon also saw Daenerys Targaryen and her three dragons when they first hatched in the burnt-down pyre.

Fans got to witness that exact scene at the end of Game of Thrones Season 1. That specific moment was so important because it was the first time since just after the Dance of the Dragons that a dragon had lived in Westeros.

It also signified that the Targaryens still held power in the world and, since Daenerys was the last Targaryen at that point (since Jon Snow's ancestry wasn't yet known and Maester Aemon was a member of the Night's Watch), it made her an extremely important and inspiring figure to some, and a threatening one to others.

Daemon seeing Daenerys symbolized some of those same things. For example, one of the reasons the Dance of the Dragons is being fought is because of the line of succession, and which line of Targaryens should be the royal line.

By seeing Daenerys, Daemon knows that the Targaryen name will live on in the future and will continue to birth dragons, meaning that the outcome of the Dance won't completely destroy their family for good.

Daenerys' appearance also shows Daemon how similar she is to Rhaenyra. It was no coincidence that he saw Daenerys and her dragons while also seeing Rhaenyra sitting on the Iron Throne.

As seen throughout Season 2, Daemon still believed that he was the rightful heir and that he should rule over Rhaenyra.

However, his seeing that Daenerys would be the one to carry on the Targaryen legacy and be responsible for bringing three dragons to life allowed him to rightfully put his faith back in Rhaenyra and follow her until the end.

How Rhaenyra's Legacy Was Similar to Daenerys'

Rhaenyra and Daenerys had a lot of similarities despite their relation to one another. To briefly elaborate, Daenerys is the direct descendant of Rhaenyra and Daemon through their youngest son, Viserys II Targaryen (he was Daenerys' fifth great-grandfather).

Obviously, Rhaenyra and Daenerys' gender played a large role in how they were viewed by others. Fans will remember how Daenerys was treated by her own brother, Viserys, before she even began to make a name for herself.

Even after her dragons hatched and she went to multiple places such as Qarth, she still was not taken seriously by people.

Rhaenyra had the same issues. As if it wasn't bad enough that some claimed she shouldn't rule the Seven Kingdoms simply because she was a woman, similar to Daenerys' situation with Viserys, Rhaenyra got the same treatment from her uncle and husband, Daemon.

Daemon's feelings toward Rhaenyra ruling were likely another reason he was shown Daenerys and her dragons in his vision, and, since he pledged himself to her, it seems as though Daeneyrs (even though she won't be alive for another roughly 170 years) made a major impact on him.

Despite not knowing her at all, it is clear that Daemon sees a lot of similarities between Rhaenyra and Daenerys, and especially sees the power that Daenerys holds since she is in possession of three dragons.

