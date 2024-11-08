House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Fills One Major Game of Thrones Plot Hole

Although Game of Thrones ended in 2019, House of the Dragon Season 2 just filled one of the flagship show's biggest plot holes five years later.

House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones may take place in the same universe, but the events of the two titles are set nearly 175 years apart from one another. This means there is no real crossover between them aside from ancestry, places, etc.

While the two shows are known for their writing and cohesiveness, they both have been known to include a few plot holes. When it comes to Game of Thrones, especially in the final two seasons, some were fairly major.

What is Game of Thrones' Biggest Plot Hole?

One of the most mysterious and intriguing mysteries in all of Game of Thrones was the true identity of the Prince that was Promised.

The Prince that was Promised was, more or less, a savior. According to a prophecy, the Prince would be born amidst salt and smoke, wake dragons from stone, and pull a sword named Lightbringer out of the flames.

It was also implied that this savior would unite the realm against a coming darkness, which eventually turned out to be the White Walkers and the Long Night.

In the early seasons of Game of Thrones, the red priestess Melisandre proclaimed Stannis Baratheon to be the Prince that was Promised.

However, he died in Game of Thrones before the White Walkers really became a major threat and never woke dragons.

Many fans never truly believed that Stannis was the Prince that was Promised anyway.

Throughout the show, especially in the final two seasons, it seemed to be clear that it was one of two characters: Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen.

Cases could be made for both characters to be the Prince that was Promised. It is important to note that the prophecy was originally written in High Valyrian, and the word in that language which translates to "prince" is gender-neutral, so it could refer to either a male or female.

The Prince that was Promised was introduced in Game of Thrones Season 2 and was a major plot point all the way through the end of the show.

However, the only problem was that the show never actually confirmed if Daenerys or Jon was the Prince that was Promised, leaving a massive plot hole in the show.

How House of the Dragon Confirmed Who Was the Prince that was Promised

In the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale, Daemon Targaryen was told by Alys Rivers to touch the Weirwood Tree in Harrenhal.

When he did so, he was given another vision/hallucination, similar to the other ones he received throughout the season, but this one was much more meaningful.

In this particular vision, Daemon was given a firsthand look at the prophecy of the Song of Ice and Fire and the Prince that was Promised.

This prophecy didn't just exist in Game of Thrones, as House of the Dragon also made it a major plot point as well.

Some of the images Daemon saw included the White Walkers, Bloodraven (including his human and bird form), and even Daenerys Targaryen.

Daemon also saw Rhaenyra in his vision, but she wasn't at Dragonstone. Instead, she was sitting on the Iron Throne.

This made Daemon realize that the prophecy of the Prince that was Promised was true and that he should swear his allegiance to Rhaenyra, but, perhaps more importantly, the vision confirmed that Daenerys was the Prince that was Promised.

Since Daemon's vision showed the White Walkers and then the scene of Daenerys from Game of Thrones Season 1 when she came out of the burning pyre unharmed and with three hatched dragons, House of the Dragon essentially confirmed that she was born amidst salt and smoke and brought to life dragons.

Therefore, seeing as how House of the Dragon confirmed she was the Prince that was Promised, one of, if not the biggest plot hole in all of Game of Thrones was finally solved, and fans have a definitive answer to who the savior of Westeros was supposed to be.

House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones are available to stream on Max.

