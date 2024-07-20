With so many dragons in the world of Westeros, many fans wonder which are the biggest and the smallest and where all of the others stand in between.

Dragons are a staple for nearly every fantasy series, but, in Game of Thrones, the beasts had been extinct until Daenerys Targaryen hatched three eggs and raised them in hopes of conquering Westeros.

Daenerys' three dragons (Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion) seemed massive in size to both fans and characters within the show. However, after so many dragons were introduced in House of the Dragon, it can be difficult to keep up with them all.

Every Dragon in the Game of Thrones Universe From Largest to Smallest

Below is every dragon that has been featured in Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon ranked from largest to smallest:

Balerion the Black Dread

HBO

Balerion the Black Dread is the biggest documented dragon to ever grace the Seven Kingdoms.

Although Balerion (who died when he was at least 208 years old) has never been featured on-screen in the flesh, his skull was included in House of the Dragon and is displayed at King's Landing.

Balerion's most notable rider was Aegon the Conqueror, but it is important to mention that his last rider was Rhaenyra Targaryen's father, Viserys I Targaryen.

You can read all about Westeros' largest dragon, Balerion, in our full explainer article!

Vhagar

HBO

Vhagar is the biggest and most intimidating dragon that has ever been shown in full throughout Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon and is the second-largest dragon in franchise history.

First ridden by Daemon Targaryen's second wife, Laena Velaryon, Vhagar was claimed by Aemond Targaryen after Laena's death.

Aemond and Vhagar have terrorized the Blacks throughout House of the Dragon and are even responsible for the deaths of Lucerys Velaryon and his dragon, Arrax, as well as Rhaenys Targaryen and her dragon, Meleys.

Aemond and Vhagar also notably severely injured King Aegon II Targaryen and his dragon, Sunfyre, in the Battle at Rook's Rest.

Vermithor

HBO

Throughout the first 15 episodes of House of the Dragon, Vermithor has only been briefly shown on-screen, and he has still never been shown in full.

Vermithor was ridden by King Jaehaerys I Targaryen for a long time until he passed away. Since then, the third-largest dragon that has ever been featured in House of the Dragon or Game of Thrones has remained in isolation on Dragonstone.

One of Vermithor's scenes featured Daemon singing to him, and he will be featured again with Rhaenyra standing in front of him at some point in the remaining episodes of Season 2.

However, without getting into any spoilers from the book, fans can expect him to come into the fold in a major way throughout the rest of House of the Dragon.

Sheepstealer

The Rise of the Dragon

Sheepstealer is one of the three wild, unclaimed dragons still residing on Dragonstone. The beast has not yet been shown on-screen, and it is unclear if he will be included in the show.

However, if the Fire & Blood book is followed, Sheepstealer will eventually be claimed and will play a part in the Dance of the Dragons.

In the book, Sheepstealer is just smaller than Vermithor and only slightly larger than Silverwing.

Silverwing

The Rise of the Dragon

Another extremely large dragon that has not yet been featured in House of the Dragon is Silverwing, but, based on Jacaerys' conversation with Rhaenyra that took place at the end of Season 2, Episode 5, he will be included sometime very soon.

In that scene, Jacaerys directly names Silverwing as one of the dragons in the Dragonmont that does not have a rider and then proposes that they call on anyone with Valyrian blood to come to Dragonstone to try and claim them.

In Season 1, Episode 10, Daemon also directly mentions Silverwing when he is talking about the unclaimed dragons that the Blacks could have at their disposal.

Dreamfyre

HBO

Dreamfyre is the next biggest dragon in the Game of Thrones universe and is currently claimed by Helaena Targaryen.

Helaena rarely rides Dreamfyre, so the dragon has not made hardly any impact on-screen, but it is still residing in King's Landing, which means that it offers some protection for the city.

Caraxes

HBO

Daemon's dragon, Caraxes, also known as the Blood Wyrm, is a fairly large dragon that has been shown on-screen many times throughout the first two seasons of House of the Dragon.

Caraxes looks a bit different than the other dragons. Aside from his fiery red scale color, Caraxes also sports an extremely long neck, hence the nickname Blood Wyrm.

Caraxes has been shown in battle multiple times throughout the show, proving how impactful dragons can be in a war.

Meleys

HBO

Meleys may be gone, but she will never be forgotten.

Ridden by Rhaenys Targaryen, Meleys is similar in size to Caraxes, but is just smaller than him.

Rhaenys confirmed in Season 2, Episode 4 that Meleys had seen battle before, but her most notable appearance came at the Battle at Rook's Rest, where she (and Rhaenys) was ultimately killed by Vhagar and Aemond.

Drogon

HBO

Drogon was the biggest of Daenerys Targaryen's three dragons in Game of Thrones and was the one shown on screen the most.

By the time Season 8 rolled around, Drogon had grown quite large, and is likely close to the same size as Meleys, if not a little smaller.

Drogon was featured in many battle scenes in Game of Thrones, and actually never technically died in the show.

So, since dragons never stop growing, it is possible that he could eventually become the largest dragon in the history of Westeros, but, as of writing, no one knows how long he will continue to live.

Seasmoke

HBO

The next few dragons on the list are quite similar in size and are what would be roughly the average size of dragons in the Game of Thrones universe.

Seasmoke was shown quite often in Season 1, most notably during the War for the Stepstones when Laenor Velaryon was still his rider.

After Laenor faked his death, Seasmoke technically became riderless, but, as seen in Season 2, it seems as though the dragon still knows that Laenor is not actually dead.

However, since he will likely not be returning to Westeros anytime soon, Seasmoke could be claimed by a dragonseed sometime soon.

Syrax

HBO

Ridden by Rhaenyra Targaryen, Syrax is one of the most prominent dragons seen in House of the Dragon.

Syrax's egg was placed in Rhaenyra's cradle while Rhaenyra's mother, Aemma, was pregnant with her, so the two were born simultaneously and are the same age.

That being said, since Syrax is rather young, she is not as big as a lot of the other dragons.

However, she would still be formidable in battle if Rhaenyra had to fight with her.

Sunfyre

HBO

Sunfyre is King Aegon II Targaryen's dragon and is known to be one of, if not the host most beautiful dragons to ever exist.

Sunfyre was finally shown on-screen in Season 2, but the dragon was quickly incapacitated when it was locked in battle with Meleys, and the two were attacked by Aemond and Vhagar.

Like Syrax, Sunfyre is also quite young, so he is not very large.

Rhaegal & Viserion

HBO

Rhaegal and Viserion were the other two dragons that were often seen with Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

Although they were born at the same time as Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion are noticeably smaller than him, and are probably around the same size as Syrax.

Moondancer

HBO

Moondancer is the dragon that is bonded with Baela Targaryen in House of the Dragon, and really got to shine in one particular scene in Season 2.

After Rhaenyra asked Baela to patrol the skies between Dragonstone and King's Landing, Baela noticed that Criston Cole and a group of soldiers were on the ground below.

Baela then descended on Moondancer and chased them into the forest, and she wasn't able to actually attack any of them.

Moondancer is a little smaller than Syrax in House of the Dragon, but just a bit larger than dragons like Vermax.

Vermax

HBO

Queen Rhaenyra's eldest son, Jacaerys Velaryon, rides the dragon known as Vermax.

Vermax hatched around the same time as Lucerys Velaryon's dragon, Arrax, meaning the two were similar in size as they grew up.

However, Vermax seemed to grow just a bit quicker, and since Vermax has now outlived Arrax, it is the bigger dragon.

Arrax

HBO

Compared to other dragons, Lucerys Velaryon's dragon, Arrax, was rather small, as it was not very old.

However, Lucerys was able to fly around on Arrax, with his most notable trip being to Storm's End in Season 1 to meet with House Baratheon.

This is where Lucerys and Aemond had their scuffle, with Aemond demanding Lucerys give him an eye in return for Lucerys cutting out one of Aemond's years ago.

The biggest part of their interaction came in the skies just moments later, though, when Vhagar killed Lucerys and Arrax.

The size difference between the two dragons was on full display, showing just how big Vhagar is while proving just how small Arrax was.

Grey Ghost

The Rise of the Dragon

Grey Ghost is another unclaimed, wild dragon who is currently residing in the Dragonmont on Dragonstone.

Since Grey Ghost has not been seen on-screen yet, it is unclear whether it is bigger or smaller than Arrax was when it died.

However, in the source material, Grey Ghost is still very young, so it is safe to assume that it is around the same size as Arrax, but could be just smaller or larger.

Tessarion

The Rise of the Dragon

Tessarion is another dragon that has not yet been featured in House of the Dragon, but she does still exist in the show.

Sporting deep blue scales, Tessarion is the dragon that belongs to Viserys and Alicent's youngest son, Daeron Targaryen, who is still in Oldtown as of House of the Dragon Season 2.

In the book, Tessarion is quite small but is still large enough to be ridden by Daeron, and, if needed, she could be used in battle.

Tyraxes

Game of Thrones: Histories & Lore

Tyraxes is one of the very small dragons that was sent with Rhaena Targaryen to the Vale.

In House of the Dragon, Tyraxes is only a hatchling, meaning that it is just a baby and extremely small.

In the book, Tyraxes is eventually ridden by Joffrey Velaryon.

Stormcloud

Game of Thrones: Histories & Lore

Like Tyraxes, Stormcloud is just a hatchling in House of the Dragon Season 2.

It is the second dragon that Rhaenyra sent with Rhaena to Lady Jeyne Arryn in the Vale.

In Episode 5, Jeyne Arryn voiced her displeasure with how little Stormcloud is, saying that she has hounds that are more of a threat than the baby dragons are.

In Fire & Blood, Stormcloud is ridden by Rhaenyra's son, Aegon III Targaryen.

BONUS: The Cannibal

The Rise of the Dragon

The Cannibal has not been directly mentioned in House of the Dragon, but it is one of the wild dragons that reside on Dragonstone.

However, not much is known about the beast because of its unhinged nature, as it is completely untameable and will even eat other dragons' carcasses and unhatched dragon eggs.

In the book, the smallfolk of Dragonstone claim that the Cannibal was there in Westeros 100 years before Aegon the Conqueror took over the Seven Kingdoms, which would make him the oldest dragon in recorded history.

The Maesters dispute these claims, however, saying that it would not be possible for a dragon to be that old, so it is unclear exactly how old or big it is.

Still, it is an interesting concept, especially since The Cannibal may not even be from the same line of dragons birthed through Blood Magic in Old Valyria.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

Read more about House of the Dragon on The Direct:

Why Did Aegon Marry His Sister Helaena In 'House of the Dragon'?

House of the Dragon Star Sam C. Wilson Talks Aegon's 1st Kill, Dog Trickery & More (Exclusive)

How Does Vhagar Die in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon: How Many Seasons Will There Be In Total?